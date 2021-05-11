The St. Amant High Class of 2021 graduates May 13 in a 7 p.m. ceremony at The Pit.
Ella Reine Roussel will lead the class as valedictorian. She plans to study biology at LSU's Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
Roussel said that as a freshman she decided to take advantage of the most rigorous curriculum that was offered and work hard to challenge herself every day. She believes that striving to take these diverse and rigorous classes at St. Amant High School during her high school experience have helped her to develop a strong work ethic and understand the importance of perseverance, she said.
She enjoys spending time with her family, working on the weekends and teaching dance classes to younger girls. As vice president of the Art Club and a four-year member of the Beta Club at St. Amant High, Roussel spent time working in the community and engaging in beautification projects around the school. Dance has been an important part of her life since she started at age five. She is an avid reader and enjoys painting in her free time.
Class salutatorian is Micale Christine Braud, the daughter of Chet and Sheila Braud. She is graduating with a 4.78 cumulative GPA, which she accumulated by taking various AP, DE and honors courses. Micale was a four-year member of the Beta Club, a Gator to Gator mentor, Gator Nation News anchor, and a member of the cheerleading squad during her freshman and sophomore years. She will be attending LSU's Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College.
She credits her parents, especially her mother, who passed away this January after a battle with cancer, as the motivation for her success.