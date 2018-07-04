Donaldsonville moves 4th of July celebration to Saturday
The organizers of the Independence Day celebration in Donaldsonville, set for July 3, has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7.
Threats of heavy rains forced the organizers to move the event, which is held in Crescent Park.
"We apologize about the inconvenience, but safety is our first priority. We will have a banner located at the event site on Tuesday to let festivalgoers know we are moving the event. At this time, we have only a few changes, but music, fireworks, etc., are still scheduled to go as we originally had planned it," a news release said.
School supplies
Help local schoolchildren in need by donating school supplies during the Stuff the Fire Truck drive.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, drop off school supplies or make a donation at All About Insurance, 120 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales. Anyone making a donation will receive free pastalaya and a drink.
The supply drive is sponsored by Volunteer Ascension and Eatel Cares.
Library fun
Ascension Parish Library's summer reading programs offer a variety of events for youths of all ages.
ROCK PLAY: Stack, count, sort, make a path, design a funny face or tell a story with rocks; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Donaldsonville. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
ROCKING WITH SOUND: See how sound moves, play instruments and make two instruments to take home; 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gonzales; and July 13, Donaldsonville. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
CAMPFIRE FUN AND GAMES: Sing around a campfire, identify animal tracks, make crafts and play nature-related games; 10:30 a.m. July 12, Galvez. For children entering kindergarten to second grade.
BINGO: Play picture bingo for pre-K to first grade at 9:30 a.m. or traditional bingo for grades two to five at 10:30 a.m., with everyone guaranteed at least one prize; Tuesday, Galvez; and July 13, Dutchtown.
DOMINO ROCKS: Play with classic tiles or create dominoes from everyday items like rocks and markers; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Gonzales. For children entering grades two to five.
STRIPED TREES: Use strips of colored tissue paper and a twig to create a striped tree: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donaldsonville; and 10:30 a.m. July 13, Galvez. For children entering grades two to five.
NERF WARS: Nerf guns and ammo will be provided for a fast-paced competition; 3:30 p.m. July 13, Gonzales. For tweens entering grades four to eight.
AS YOU WISH: Watch “The Princess Bride” before showing off sword-fighting skills, enjoying refreshments and more; 5 p.m. July 12, Donaldsonville. For teens entering grades six to 12.
Mommy & Me
Tanger Outlets Gonzales' next Mommy & Me program is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Suite 151. Check-in before 10 a.m.
This month’s activity is a hands-on snack food demo by executive chef Diana Woods Riley and games, crafts and storytime by Ascension Parish Library.
Participation is limited to children ages 6 and younger. Call (225) 647-9383 or email jeanne.st.germain@tangeroutlets.com to RSVP.
Thriving with Diabetes
St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Thriving with Diabetes session this month is “Guidelines & Precautions for Monitoring Hyper and Hypoglycemia.” It will be held in the Sister Vernola conference room at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The presenter is registered dietitian Sheletta Donatto, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Donatto will cover guidelines and precautions for monitoring hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia during physical activity.
To register for this free session, call (225) 621-2906.
TOPS
The TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) weight-loss support group meets Thursdays at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weigh-in starts at 5 p.m.; the meeting begins at 6 p.m.
For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.