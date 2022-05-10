St. Amant High School will induct the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class during a series of events scheduled for September, Principal Beth Templet announced.
Inductees are outstanding athletes, coaches and contributors/volunteers from across the spectrum of sports in the history of St. Amant High, a news release said.
The Hall of Fame includes standouts from the “old school” St. Amant Wildcats as well as the current St. Amant High School that opened its doors to students in 1978.
Athletes to be inducted in the Class of 2022 include Kim Batiste, Katina Smith and Wade Walker. George DeArmond was chosen as a legacy honoree by the selection committee. Legacy honorees represent the St. Amant Wildcats.
The classes will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special ceremony Sept. 22 for inductees and family members. The group also will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony at the Pit Sept. 23, when the Gators take on Opelousas in a non-district contest.
David Oliver, athletic director, said the intent of the Hall of Fame is to maintain the heritage and tradition of successful athletic programs at St. Amant High School. In addition, it will serve as a means of recognizing, preserving, and honoring the athletes, coaches and individuals who made significant contributions to the athletic programs at St. Amant over the years.
Nominations were accepted earlier in the year, Oliver said. All candidates are judged on their significant and/or long-term contributions to St. Amant High School Athletics.
“Our vision is that St. Amant High School’s Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches, and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs,” Oliver said.