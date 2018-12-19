Ascension Parish All-District football teams include several departing players
Several key performers will be moving on from the six Ascension Parish football teams. But, don’t expect the success on the football field to end, because skilled players will be returning on each team.
St. Amant, East Ascension and Dutchtown will remain in District 5-5A in the new two-year cycle with the addition of Woodlawn to the already competitive district.
Donaldsonville will move into district 9-3A with several new teams. Berwick, Lutcher, Patterson, E.D. White and rival St. James will form a very strong district.
Ascension Catholic will move to district 7-1A with its normal district rivals: White Castle, East Iberville and St. John. Coming back to play for district honors will be Ascension Christian.
Each team will return players with experience as well as new faces. As 2018 comes to a close, the memories of a fantastic football season fade away in our minds, next season can’t come fast enough.
Here are the players who received All-District honors for each team:
District 5-5A
First team, offense:
- Running back K.J. Franklin, St. Amant
- Wide receiver Shaivonn Robinson, East Ascension
- Wide receiver Steven McBride, East Ascension
- Outside linebacker Beau Gremillion, St. Amant
- Outside linebacker Falupe Alo, East Ascension
- Kicker Alberto Ontiveros, East Ascension.
First team, defense:
- Defensive linebacker Johnny Johnson, St. Amant
- Defensive linebacker DeShon Hall (MVP), East Ascension
- Defensive linebacker Stanford Knockum, East Ascension
- Linebacker Aaron Delaune, St. Amant
- Linebacker Derrick Smith, East Ascension
- Linebacker Johmel Jolla, Dutchtown
- Defensive back Jacob Matthews, St. Amant
- Defensive back Jaquan Mitchell, East Ascension
- Flex Darius Smith, St. Amant
- Kick returner Terry Matthews, Dutchtown.
Second team, offense:
- Quarterback Jason Wakefield, East Ascension
- Running back Blayden Louis, Dutchtown
- Running back Evan Copeland, East Ascension
- Tight end Noah Hebert, St. Amant
- Tight end Jadyn McKinney, Dutchtown
- Wide receiver Austin Bascom, St. Amant
- Wide receiver Darius Smith, St. Amant
- Outside linebacker Cooper Ducote, East Ascension
- Outside linebacker Riley Lawrence, Dutchtown
- Outside linebacker Carter Landry, Dutchtown
- Outside linebacker Issac Redditt, East Ascension
- Kicker Hayden Sosa, Dutchtown.
Second team, defense:
- Defensive lineman Hayden Willis, Dutchtown
- Defensive lineman Jamir Baptiste, St. Amant
- Linebacker Reece Nelson, St. Amant
- Linebacker Reggie Spears, Dutchtown
- Linebacker Dajon Jones, East Ascension
- Defensive back Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown
- Defensive back Logan Scott, Dutchtown
- Punter Devon Teer, Dutchtown.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville
First team, offense:
- Wide receiver Jeffery Johnson
- Athlete Christian Bell
First team, defense:
- Linebacker Trevon Dunn
- Defensive back Savon Landry
Second team, offense:
- Wide receiver Jaquavious Tenner
- Quarterback Treveyon Brown
Second team, defense:
- Defensive lineman Devin Turner
- Defensive back Christian Bell.
District 6-1A
Ascension Catholic
First team, offense:
- Running back Jai Williams (MVP)
- Running back Jamar Barber
- Outside linebacker Dillion Davis
- Outside linebacker Nick Hilliard
- Kicker and punter Rodney Blanchard
First team, defense:
- Linebacker Andrew Landry
- Second team, offense:
- Wide receiver Alex Hebert
Second team, defense:
- Defensive lineman Dillion Davis
- Defensive lineman John Broussard
- Linebacker Parker Hales
- Defensive back Brock Acosta.