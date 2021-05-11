The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on April 29-May 6:
April 29
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 43475 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
April 30
Vaughn, Tre Michael: 42295 Jadestone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 28; maximum speed limit, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, examination of applicants required-classes of license, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle inspection, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no motor vehicle insurance, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, aggravated, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Campbell, Bernell: address unknown; Age: 33; failure to seek assistance
Willems, Steven P.: 38240 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle inspection, no seat belt, following vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second, hit-and-run driving
George, Megan: 4291 Jefferson Woods Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; principals, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Varnado, Daniel: 59307 Spring Valley Road, Bogalusa; Age: 33; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Keating Jr., Glen Paul: 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, principals, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
May 1
Delhommer, Jason C.: 13206 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Young, Linda: 45085 Dora Road, St. Amant; Age: 73; resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-first, traffic-control signals, careless operation
Johnson, Freeman F.: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; Age: 46; bond revocation, surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Ezidore, Dejan L.: 40433 Fitzgerald Drive, Darrow; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Simmons, Ryon N.: 12484 Fouche Road No. 61, Gonzales; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no seat belt, careless operation, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, resisting an officer
Gaudin, Morgan L.: 22112 Chinquipin St., Maurepas; Age: 26; aggravated battery
Earl III, Louis Michah: 3370 Wyatt St. No. 10, Darrow; Age: 42; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Shakera: 101 Laura St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
May 2
Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth: 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hodge, Steven: 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; loads on vehicles-care required thereto, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Dominio Jr., Gregory W.: 2425 Violet St., Violet; Age: 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Rios, Marlin Morcia: 2228 E. Vesta Drive, Gonzales; Age: 25; battery of a dating partner
Leeper, Derek Allen: 40246 Woodland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
May 3
Williams, Darren Joseph: 11323 Triche Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ayala-Torres, Javier Ernesto: 41254 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 42; operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-third
Menocal, Noelia: 96 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, North Carolina; Age: 29; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Babin, Shaqueel D.: 305 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; flight from an officer, battery of a dating partner
McMeller, Johnnie R.: 215 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 66; failure to appear-bench warrant
Osorto, Carlos: 270 Pasadena Ave., Metairie; Age: 41; driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, operating while intoxicated-first
Jarvis, Jaikaylinn: 1412 Millien Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ratliff, James: 3627 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans; Age: 34; theft less than $1,000, issuing worthless check under $1,000
Striggs, Darriaus Rogdrell: 10122 Golden Gate St., Convent; Age: 44; theft less than $1,000
Templet, Colby John: 3413 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; parole violation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
May 4
Kramer, Tracey Dawn: 40063 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 54; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driver must be licensed, false certificates, no seat belt
Eidissen, Arild E.: 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, Age: 45; aggravated assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, two counts resisting an officer
Simoneaux, Heath R.: 30350 Castro Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders, illegal use of 911,
Richardson, Tyler Kane: 11445 Tannis Road, St, Amant; Age: 23; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Vallo Jr., Carlton Dewayne: 12043 Roddy Road No. 1, Gonzales; Age: 24; possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine),
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 43091 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, negligent injuring, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
Geisenheimer, Audrey Michell: 40027 Roy's Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts in for court
Baxley, Waynon: 5113 Davis Drive, Pineville; Age: 43; issuing worthless check under $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Magee Jr., Gregory Darrin: 39049 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; surety, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal carrying of weapons
May 5
Moses, Katina: 1336 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Ayala Jr., Ivan F,: 12249 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 28; deposit of driver's license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, third-offense operating while intoxicated
Scott, William A.: 35490 La. 441, Holden; Age: 38; four counts violations of protective orders
Dunigan, Jimmie J.: 39173 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, theft less than $1,000
Chapman, Angela Gail: 13080 Depen St., Gonzales; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
May 6
Robertson, Gary Lee: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia,