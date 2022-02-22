Rescue Alliance is celebrating as it looks back on successes of 2021 and plans to grow in 2022.
"It was an awesome year for us; the statistics will reflect that," Rescue Alliance Director Jonathan Henriques said.
Last year, 437 animals were adopted from the rescue and 27 returned to their owners, with the save rate percentage increasing for cats. One of the cats returned to its owner had been missing for over two years. Thanks to the calls and support from the community, the rescue group was able to make the reunion possible.
The save rate for cats reached 99%, officially achieving a "no kill" status, while the save rate for cats increased from 96% in 2020.
"That's the goal for every animal shelter and rescue organization is to get as many of these animals that are healthy ... to get them home or get them adopted, so that they can go on and live a happy, healthy life," Henriques said.
He said the success can be attributed to making more space for the animals coming in.
"And that's why there are times that we get really full. And so what we were able to do this past year is really focus on getting animals adopted and in foster homes," he said.
For 2022, Rescue Alliance hopes to keep increasing the save rate for cats and to continue to fundraise for the rescue's new building.
"Rescue Alliance will work to try to continue to show the community why we need that and what we're doing to get it," he said. "That building is going to be so beneficial just for not only the animals but the community as a whole."
Donations can be made at:
- paypal.me/rescuealliance
- Venmo @Rescue-Alliance
- Cash app $RescueAlliance