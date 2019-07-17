Gautreau-Williams American Legion Post 81 of Gonzales is hosting its second annual Poker Run on July 20.
This year’s run will be a Historic Mississippi River Road, Bridges and Plantations Poker Run. The run will start and end at Post 81 at 12042 W. Main St. in Gonzales. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
All types of motor vehicles are eligible to participate. Cost to make the run is $20 for the first person (driver) and $15 for each additional rider or passenger.
All vehicles must be in by 4 p.m.
Riders will cruise along the Mississippi River Road with poker run stops at Houma’s House and Oak Alley plantations. Additional poker run stops will be at the Airborne Bar in Reserve and Fisherman’s Wharf, Sorrento. Prizes will be given for the best hand and worst hand. The public is invited to welcome the poker runners as they arrive. There will be food and silent auctions during the day, and music will be provided from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All proceeds support the local veteran and community programs of Post 81. Vendors spaces are available. For more information, contact Daryl Molliere at (225) 644-1978.
Political candidates are welcome to attend, though organizers ask that candidates limit election material to handouts. Gautreau-Williams Post 81 does not endorse any specific candidate for office and therefore election signs/banners will not be permitted at the event, organizers said in a news release. For any questions from candidates, contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124.