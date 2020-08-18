The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 6-13:
Aug 6
Williams, James E.: 41; 43411 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; bond revocation, violations of protective orders, criminal trespass/all other offenses, battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer
Aug. 7
James, Jacee C.: 29; 39366 La. 621, Gonzales; parole violation, misdemeanor sexual battery, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Branscum, Cory: 34; 210 Heriard St., Plattenville; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Zeringue, Christopher: 32; 1204 E. Rome St., Gonzales; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Waller, Billy Joel: 40; 31215 Suzie Circle N., Denham Springs; resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Brisco, Ashley Nicole: 30; 29400 Sonya Hope Drive, Livingston; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nickens, Morgan Denise: 21; 45262 Paul Road, St. Amant; child desertion, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Oncale, Richard Paul: 50; 1725 Amelia Ave., Gonzales; aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 8
Joseph, Jarel O.: 24; 13516 Ellis St., Vacherie; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no seat belt, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, careless operation, operating while intoxicated/second, failure to appear-bench warrant
Montgomery, John: 22; 14286 Florida Blvd., Livingston; careless operation (with accident), hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice/ destruction/ damage/ vandalism, resisting an officer
Wysocki, Katharine Lynn: 22; 3014 Lancelot Drive, Baton Rouge; simple battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault
Corrigan, Joseph Keith: 42; 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville: four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hebert, Devin: 20; 45120 Summerfield Road, Prairieville; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, expired motor vehicle inspection, general speed law, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Hebert, Devyn Paul: 20; 45120 Summerfield Road, Prairieville; expired motor vehicle inspection, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Redmond, Austin: 34; 7536 Vice President Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Miller, April A.: 36; 17232 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; no driver's license on person, driving on highway with two-way dedicated left turn lanes, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 9
Hebert, Alex Cole: 32; 39067 Elliott Ave., Prairieville; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third
Brown, Mike Darrel: 25; 37313 La. 74, Unit 149, Geismar; no seat belt, when passing on the right is permitted, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr.: 30; 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; bond revocation, violations of protective orders
McDonald, Nathan Wayne: 40; 241 AB Bailey Road, DeRidder; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Rheams, Dale J.: 50; 41038 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Aug. 10
Knockum, Byron Joseph: 54; 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bowman, Gervell Derrick: 25; 15193 Chrissy Drive, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to return leased movable obtaining by false representation: over $1,000
Prine, Jake Cole: 34; 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, parole violation, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Mulina, David Michael: 38; 16260 La. 44, Prairieville; state probation violation
Tillman, Wilson: 42; 1624 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; cyberstalking
Erwin, Timothy Paul II: 32; 10333 John Savoy Road, St. Amant; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Millet, Bradley M.: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Aug. 11
Williams, Darren Joseph: 33; at large; simple assault, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Hilliard, Chase J.: 30; 201 W. New River Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant. possession of marijuana, operating vehicle while license is suspended, obedience to and required traffic-control devices
Waguespack, Blake: 30; 16586 Issac Villar Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Rankin, Brandon T.: 31; 1231 Laurel St., Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Melancon, Kevin David: 65; 17203 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Hebert, Bonnie F.: 58; 9104 Harry Heath, St. Amant; driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), flight from an officer (misdemeanor)
Aug. 12
Cox, Gary Micheal: 25; 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose; signal lamps and signal devices, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Richardson, Michael Jermaine: 37; 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Greene, Desmond: 34; 121 Virginia St., Paincourtville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Domingue, Jordan Jade: 29; 12508 Ella Ave., St. Amant; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Shampine, Carl J.: 33; 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; three counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jima, Maizer Wawaye: 38; 167 St Katherine St., Baton Rouge; reckless operation, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Buie, Cliff Lee: 40; 10019 Chanel Drive, Denham Springs; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Gomez, Adrienne Marie: 36; 16211 La. 431, Prairieville; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sterling, Michael L.: 55; 6625 Snow Drive, Baton Rouge; obscenity
Bonfanti, Melanie: 34; 10787 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Sutherland, Keith A.: 1003 Mill St., Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Harris, Casey Darnell: 25; 305 1/2 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoid-second or more, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Tillman, Steven M.: 58; 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 401, Gonzales; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Aug. 13
Allen, Darvelle Jamal: 29; 139 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, when lighted lamps are required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce