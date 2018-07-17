DONALDSONVILLE — Authorities captured two men wanted in a July 7 drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish that injured three people, sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.

Winston Foster, 24, and Travis Jones, 20, were found in separate Donaldsonville homes Tuesday by Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies and agents of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, deputies said in a statement.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said that Winston and Foster drove by a home on St. Vincent and 5th streets in Donaldsonville on July 7 and fired into a large crowd hanging out there. The spray of bullets hit several cars and homes, in addition to the three victims later sent to an area hospital.

Deputies have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Winston, who has an extensive criminal history and is currently on probation, and Jones, who also has a criminal past, remained at large after the shooting until Tuesday's apprehensions, deputies said.

Winston, 3039 Mt. Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated damage to property and single counts of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, deputies said.

Jones, 3099 Stewart Road, Donaldsonville, was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated damage to property and single counts of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, deputies said.

Both men remained in the Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on Tuesday, awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.