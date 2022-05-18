Throughout the 2021-22 school year, sixth grade social studies teachers at St. Amant Middle School were able to teach a variety of cultural themes and motifs thanks to an Ascension Fund Grant endowed by Hughes Insurance Services.
The idea behind the “Bring History to Life” project was to increase student engagement through a variety of visual and tactile experiences related to the content the students were learning, a news release said. They were given opportunities to write using ancient scripts on authentic materials. In addition, visual displays of various cultural motifs were used to provide students with content other than text to associate with the cultures they were studying.
Thanks to the Ascension Fund Grant, students in both Amy Braud's and Lynsey Neuville’s sixth grade social studies classes participated in a hands-on activity in which each student was able to create an example of ancient cultural texts. Students used genuine papyrus sheets and Play-Doh with different types of writing utensils to practice the writing styles of cultures such as Sumerian cuneiform, Egyptian hieroglyphics, and the Phoenician and Greek alphabets.
The tactile experience was designed to provide a deeper understanding of the cultural representations required by the curriculum, the release said. Participation in this activity allowed students to personally relate to the advantages and disadvantages of the different styles of writing. Students remarked that they were able to “correct any mistakes” when using the Play-Doh, however when writing on papyrus using ink, they realized that an error meant starting over.
The activity also generated many comments about why so few people learned to read and write because the ancient styles of writing were so complex and the amount of time it must have taken for people to learn to read and write. A second component to this grant was generating interest and curiosity by providing visual displays of the cultures being studied. A number of figurines and models were used to give students 3D images to associate with cultures. Students learned about the Chinese New Year during their study of the Silk Road. This prompted discussions about the spread of culture brought about through trade, and the ways in which we share our knowledge and beliefs in today’s society.
Through these activities, students were more engaged in their learning and also had the ability to become more culturally aware of the world around them, the release said.
Funds for the grant were provided by Hughes Insurance Services through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,300 grants representing over $1.55 million dollars in the school system.