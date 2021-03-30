The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the fulvous whistling duck will be the featured species of the 2022 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp, or Louisiana Duck Stamp, competition. The fulvous whistling duck will be this featured species.
“The fulvous whistling duck is one of Louisiana’s most unique waterfowl species,’’ said Larry Reynolds, LDWF waterfowl program manager.
With their long legs, necks and standing posture, whistling ducks more resemble geese than ducks. Plumages of male and female fulvous whistling ducks are the same and both sexes incubate eggs and share in the rearing of young.
Adults are a striking orange-brown color on the head, neck and chest, thus the name fulvous, with blue-gray bill and feet, a black-barred back, white stripes on the flank and distinctive white V above the tail.
“Although Louisiana is most often thought of as important wintering habitat for waterfowl in the Mississippi flyway, we provide breeding habitat for fulvous whistling ducks,” Reynolds said. “They arrive from wintering areas in Mexico, or further south, from mid-April through early May, taking up residence primarily in the rice-growing region of southwest Louisiana.’’
Fulvous whistling ducks nest on the ground, preferring rice-field levees or nearby upland fields. Relatively few are taken by Louisiana hunters because they tend to migrate south of the border in late-September through October. Consequently, less is known about the ecology and population status of these intriguing birds than other ducks.
The 2021 contest was restricted to designs featuring mottled ducks. John Nelson Harris’ depiction of a lone bird on a Southern wetland was the winner, and the Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp bearing that design will go on sale June 1.
The 2022 contest will be restricted to designs with fulvous whistling duck as the focal species. Artists are also reminded of the requirement for associated habitat.
To enter, an artist must submit an original, unpublished work of art, along with a signed and notarized artist's agreement and a $50 entry fee. Entries should be addressed to:
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Attn: Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Program, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.
Entries will be accepted from Oct. 18-26. The contest will be held at LDWF Headquarters building starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 27. The public is invited.
For the complete rules and artist agreement, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Waterfowl/Files/2022-duck-stamp-agreement.pdf and www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Waterfowl/Files/2022-duck-stamp-contest-rules.pdf.