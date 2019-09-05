DUTCHTOWN — At least 13 Dutchtown High School students complaining of nausea and headaches were taken to the hospital Thursday and the entire school campus was evacuated for a time due to fumes from a leaky lawnmower gas tank, Ascension school officials said.
The large capacity "zero turn" lawnmower with the balky gas tank was being used to cut grass next to an air-conditioning intake vent, sending gasoline fumes into one wing of the school campus off La. 73 in Ascension, school and sheriff's officials said.
School officials evacuated all students on campus as a precaution shortly after the previously unknown smell wafted into parts of the school off La. 73 in Ascension about 8:20 a.m.
Jackie Tisdell, schools spokeswoman, said class had resumed after emergency authorities gave the all-clear mid-Thursday morning. She refuted earlier reports that the lawnmower exhaust caused the fumes.
With about 2,300 students, Dutchtown High has the largest enrollment of any public secondary school in the state, school officials said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said one of his school resource officers stationed at Dutchtown High investigated the first reports of the smell, which he said had the odor of gasoline tinged with the smell of "cut grass."
The lawnmower belonged to the school system's third party vendor that cuts the grass on the high school's expansive grounds. The contractor stopped work once authorities were alerted to the problem.
School officials also turned off the air-conditioning system while emergency officials investigated the smell with monitoring equipment. They did not find carbon monoxide, a byproduct of an internal combustion engine that can be deadly in high-enough concentrations.
Webre said the gasoline fumes were limited primarily to the first floor of the campus' south wing. Large air handlers were used to remove them.
Webre and Tisdell said 13 students had been taken to the hospital and another was being evaluated at the school for a possible trip to the hospital also.
Webre added that some parents removed their children from school for the day.