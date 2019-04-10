The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail March 28-April 4:
March 28
Lanier, Christian: 34, 17097 Elm Ally, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 29, 13310 Garden Lane, Gonzales, bond revocation, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
Downing, John Christopher: 36, 34147 Weiss Road, Walker, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, misdemeanor theft.
Jacob, Russell John: 57, 11429 La. 431, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Scott, John Joseph: 55, 14386 Sweet Leaf Road, Gonzales, obedience to police officers and traffic signs, operating while intoxicated.
Whittington, Kaitlyn Alexis: 26, 41152 C.J. Courtney Road, Gonzales, state probation violation.
Helg III, Lawrence T.: 43, 41075 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, misdemeanor theft.
Carruth, Caleb Lanis: 18, 13017 La. 431, St. Amant, felony theft.
Woods, Christopher Lee: 42, 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant, parole violation.
Moreno-Olivas Sr., Pedro Alejandro: 43, 1369 Cristy Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Moreno-Olivas Jr., Pedro Alejandro: 21, 1369 Cristy Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Bozeman, Tamira Quinette: 39, 123 Champlain Lane, 2, Belle Rose, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Arita Pena, Francis Nahum: 20, 2735 Tupelo St., Kenner, simple battery.
Lewis, Ariana: 25, 41086 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
March 29
Holmes, Jarmel: 32, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, failure to report accident, driver must be licensed, security required, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places.
Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia: 19, 12348 Legacy Hills Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Darius Deon: 20, 41034 Busy Needles Road, A, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Vaughn Jr., Bryant K.: 32, 42204 Conifer St., Gonzales, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Tidwell, Henry Lee: 50, 45067 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Garrett, Ashley Nicole: 29, 1671 Oak Ridge Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Bureau, Earl L.: 32, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., 9, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, obscenity.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 50, 41034 Busy Needles Road, A, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, John: 52, 43443 R Daigle Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 34, 41125 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, no motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license on person, violations of registration provisions.
Cummings, Janna Rae: 30, 41125 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Millien, Delveron: 23, 700 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Brouillette, Melissa: 43, 12178 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, surety, failure to appear in court.
March 30
Hale, Richard A.: 48, 14171 Adam Arceneaux Road, Gonzales, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on divided highways, operating while intoxicated.
Terrell, John M.: 30, 13034 Babin Road, Gonzales, no passing zone, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, mirrors, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated flight from an officer, traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operation, speeding.
James, Sabrina R.: 35, 419 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Melancon, Denisha D.: 22, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cappel, Samuel David: 39, 506 N. Spruce St., Hammond, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft.
Lewis, Quan: 23, 136 Jones St., Napoleonville, hold for other agency, no motor vehicle insurance.
Morris, Catherine L.: 47, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
March 31
Harvey, Martha: 27, 15419 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, reckless operation, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, expired drivers’ license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Pham, Alex: 25, 12487 Highland Drive, Geismar, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Andre: 24, 15341 Daigle Road, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Rusk, Steven Dean: 39, 18674 Broussard Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Flores, Louis: 34, 6676 Titan Ave., 230, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bracy, Allisyn: 21, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Garcia, Alfredo: 27, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Juarez, Samir M.: 28, 1262 Azalea Park Drive, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Lopez, Martine: 40, address unavailable, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Holcombe Jr., David Lamar: 26, 12386 Cleo Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
O'Quain, Darrell L.: 58, 11276 Triche Road, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
Webb, John Calvin: 30, 8503 Main St., Sorrento, state probation violation.
Kirklin, Kyler Kevin: 19, 8336 Debate St., Sorrento, obstruction of justice/intimidation, possession of marijuana, speeding.
James, Brooklyn: 26, 14794 Harry Savoy Road, 20, St. Amant, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Harvey, Jyvariel Devon: 22, 37271 Anderson Road, Geismar, state probation violation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property.
Thompson, Devontia Kendall: 19, 4546 North St., 5114, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Darville, Johnathan Jamone: 27, 11081 Conner Road, 5, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
April 1
Bowman, Tabetha G.: 35, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Caine, Dondrick: 40, 3331 Fort Myers Drive, Baton Rouge, parole violation, human trafficking, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Daniels, Kidal Leon: 44, 1214 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, constructive contempt of court, simple battery, parole violation, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Roger, Michael R.: 33, 11172 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Duncan Jr., Joseph: 35, 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Gautreau Jr., Ernie J.: 40, 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Landry, Melvin: 26, 303 Orange St., Donaldsonville, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Miller, Jerome Stefan: 44, 10231 Palm Drive, St. James, illegal possession of stolen things, felony theft.
Harris IV, James Dolphus: 26, 39099 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery; strangulation.
Gordy, Stephen: 41, 14093 Golden Leaf St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Lacey, Jamie A.: 26, 35114 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, second or subsequent offenses, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs.
Freas, Barry: 37, 38272 La. 621, Gonzales, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bowers, Connor George: 21, 2520 Seven Pines Court, Reno, Nevada, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Dean, Alexandra: 18, 863 Linn Ave., Oregon City, Oregon, resisting an officer by violence, resistance or opposition.
Clements, Payton: 24, 38459 Camp Drive, Prairieville, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hernandez, Kelly: 26, 16381 Pailette St., Prairieville, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hernandez, Joseph Paul: 31, 16381 Pailette St., Prairieville, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
April 2
Randle, McArthur J.: 53, 603 S. 12th Davenport, Mer Rouge, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dufren, Alexis Nicole: 19, 19644 Lorraine Drive, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kennedy, Cameron M.: 18, 16385 Live Oak Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Pierce, Nathaniel: 22, 2017 Ringer St., Gonzales, third-degree rape.
Jackson, Jermaine: 20, 503 Pine St., Donaldsonville, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt.
Rivera, Christian: 38, 2632 Phoenix St., Kenner, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Anderson, Daryl Wayne: 53, 32450 Sonny Barbier St., White Castle, failure to appear in court.
Daigle, Kristin: 34, 7940 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bordelon, Blake: 29, 333 Oak St., Marksville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Deeter, Marissa Dawn: 33, 505 Winter Haven Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Vallery, Courtney Nicole: 27, 217 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Poirrier, Jordan P.: 31, 2723 Lake Perique, Paulina, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Collins, Joseph Paul: 27, 755 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse.
April 3
Lessard, Tyler: 24, 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales, state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse.
Collins, Bryson: 19, 12238 Deck Blvd., Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Tabor Jr., Danny Leon: 38, 13474 N. Leah St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Marshall, Clifton Pernell: 41, 17244 Franklin Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 34, 134 Evangeline Drive, 112, Donaldsonville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple assault, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Williams, Frank Joseph: 34, 10504 La. 22, Lot 27, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
Collins, Robert: 30, 426 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dixon, Kameron Taylor: 27, 39282 Tucker Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Cambre, Michelle M.: 32, 3802 W. Longview Road, Paulina, aggravated battery.
Czwakiel, Sean Matthew: 31, 10170 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales, oral sexual battery, first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age.
Anderson, Leslie: 42, 10158 Lawrence, Hammond, misdemeanor theft.
Kirkland, Destin: 22, 30484 Dawson Lane, Hammond, state probation violation.
Broden, Dacien: 31, 8540 Kingview St., St. James, domestic abuse battery.
Shy, Brennan Isiah: 17, 17644 N. Greens Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Goudia, Laron: 28, 12043 Roddy Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
April 4
Friedley, Kristin Vivian: 28, 16450 Beck Road, Prairieville, cruelty to juveniles.
Bayard, Jacob L.: 25, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Sanders, Devontae R.: 25, 113 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, no seat belt, child passenger restraint system, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, failure to appear in court.
Anderson, Quinnez: 31, 8150 Hargis St., Convent, domestic abuse battery.
Landry, Clinton L.: 41, 39317 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.