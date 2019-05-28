Throughout the grueling three rounds of cooking at the Jambalaya Festival cooking contest, Kade Lanoux couldn't stop thinking about his cooking mentor and friend Tee Wayne Abshire, who died in March.
Lanoux, 27, of St. Amant, was sponsored by Abshire's business, Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking, and he wanted to remember the tips and tricks of cooking jambalaya that Abshire passed on throughout the years.
Lanoux, the 2017 world jambalaya cooking titleholder, apparently didn't forget anything Abshire, a multi-title holder since 1996, taught him, as Lanoux captured the 2019 World Jambalaya title Sunday.
"We just did what we were taught," Lanoux said Monday. "That's what Tee Wayne would have wanted us to do."
The "us" Lanoux refereed to included his cooking helper Tyler Billingsley, who also competed as a cook, making it to the final round to compete against Lanoux. That meant Lanoux had to find another helper. He turned to Jared White for the second two rounds of competition, which were both held Sunday.
Lanoux said Monday he was "worn out" from the festival. To win the title, cooks have to prepare the dish three times on the road to victory. Cooking over an open fire in temperatures in the 90s makes for a long, hot day, especially when you have to cook twice on Sunday, Lanoux said.
The festival, held around the Gonzales city hall, is hosted by the Jambalaya Festival Association, which uses the profits from the events to help local charities raise money.
This year's festival included 92 cooks, who started cooking Friday in round one. In the preliminary round, all cooks prepare 25 pounds of chicken and 10 pounds of rice combined with ingredients provided by the association. The semi-final round requires the cooks to use 37.5 pounds of chicken and 15 pounds of rice and in the finals, the top 12 cooks use 50 pounds of chicken and 20 pounds of rice.
Winning the title means bragging rights in a community where jambalaya is cooked at weddings, graduation parties, banquets and other large gatherings. Just about every family has a recipe they follow with the hopes of having a relative win the title.
It's also a community where winners pass on their tips to the next generation, just as Abshire taught Lanoux, Billingsley and countless others.
Abshire was on the minds of many of the festival as a cooking station was set up in his honor, complete with a pot, his cooking supplies and wood placed around the cast-iron vessel. There was even a ceremony at the station of those competing in the Jambalaya Festival's Champ of Champs contestant placed a red rose atop Abshire's pot. Danny Robert won the champ of champs title.
The champion wins a large trophy, money, a ring and a golden paddle.
Lanoux said he hasn't decided where to put his new trophy.
"It's still in the back of my truck," he said, adding that he hadn't unpacked his cooking rig and prizes yet.