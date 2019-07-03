The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail June 20-27:
June 20
Green, Ryan Michael: 19, 40021 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, probation violation.
Collins, Jarron: 28, 155 La. 998, Belle Rose, parole violation, armed robbery, first-degree murder/attempt.
Talbert, Domenick F.: 39, 7754 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things.
Simmons, Dana Lisa: 52, 110 Pauline St., Pierre Part, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Westerfield, Evan Timothy: 34, 11509 Benton Frederic Road, St. Amant, registration of sex offenders.
Singh, Romany A.: 61, 1713 S. Shirley St., Gonzales, ignition interlock devices/condition of probation for certain driving while intoxicated offenders/restricted license, vehicle turning left at intersection, operating while intoxicated.
June 21
Vilmenay, John: 26, 5111 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, negligent injuring, simple criminal damage to property.
Wilson, Kelsey Dshae: 28, 15060 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse.
Wright, Steven: 36, 2560 Bradley Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others.
Thomas, Miesha: 32, 2560 Bradley Road, Baton Rouge, simple burglary/all others.
Francis, Bridgette Denise: 58, 122 N. Marigny Circle, Apt. D, Duson, misdemeanor theft.
Francis, Alfreda Grace: 56, 102 Carson Drive, Lafayette, misdemeanor theft.
Furlow, A'Laica M.: 22, 14132 Mire Road, Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Jones, Devan: 24, 2403 34th St., Kenner, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Rawls, Toby Waine: 33, 42245 Tannis Road, St. Amant, bank fraud, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction.
Garrett, Christian: 27, 18346 Jessica St., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Carter, William: 60, 13163 Twin Oaks Drive, Geismar, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Lanoux, Britini: 33, 41535 Bess Road, Prairieville, four counts failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Roddy, Chad C.: 25, 17295 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer.
June 22
Johnson, Raelynn J.: 27, 39209 Vindez Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Butler, Jonathan M.: 33, 1305 E. Bayou Road, 109, Donaldsonville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 65, 43525 La. 621, Gonzales, bond revocation, violations of protective orders.
Humphrey Sr., Jimmy Dean: 55, 25174 La. 22, Maurepas, false representation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Babin, Lisha B.: 51, 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Triplett, Krista Michelle: 45, 12386 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Villa-Mateo, Filberto: 23, 463 Fountainbleu Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, obstruction of justice/simple assault, possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed.
North Jr., Michael R.: 34, 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Broussard, Clayton: 37, 43177 Cypress Bend Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Thibodeaux, Tommy James: 58, 433 Idlewild Drive, Houma, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
June 23
Tucker, Rebecca: 27, 15422 Temperstone Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thomas, Vanessa Lashay: 20, 1026 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Garrison, Aquindice: 28, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Paezperez, Barbaro R.: 49, 14625 Avalon Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Fontenot, April: 48, 602 W. Worthy, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Victor, Kenyetta: 42, 17310 De Gage Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Levy, Derrick: 19, 5978 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Derozan, Kobe: 18, 6142 Cyrus Ave., Baton Rouge, three counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of misdemeanor theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, simple battery.
Milam, Eric Lowry: 33, 1622 Gendarme Road, Carencro, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Caridad, Kristofer: 21, 37156 La. 74, Geismar, vagrancy.
June 24
Arnett, Terry: 61, 39504 Woodlake Drive, Prairieville, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Nelson, Bernadette M.: 43, 7210 Freetown St., St. James, battery of a dating partner.
Tregre, Adam R.: 36, 33354 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Quinonez Jr., Ricardo: 22, 136 Bayou Oaks Drive, B, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gaudet, Brent Michael: 42, 41025 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Watts, Randi Taylor: 19, 44438 Melancon St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Chaney, Shelby J.: 26, 12429 Old Mill Stone Drive, Geismar, two counts of misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, breach of bail condition.
June 25
Andrews, Anthony Michael: 33, 14475 Dallas Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Burton Jr., Bradley Alan: 27, 38133 Stanley St., Prairieville, state probation violation, felony illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things less.
Corbin, Donavan: 32, 2303 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.
Landry, Christopher Earl: 39, 38179 Pauline St., Prairieville, felony illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things less.
London, Kyle Vachon: 21, 506 Fifth St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Bringier, Jonathan J.: 42, 11250 Nash Road, Gonzales, simple battery, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, domestic abuse battery.
Coleman, Cameron Elery: 20, 3185 Joshua Lane, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jordan, Jeremy Paul: 40, 422 Neptune St., Morgan City, parole violation.
Wilson, Delerious Demon: 24, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Narcisse, Justin C.: 38, 232 E. Fifth St., Edgar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Forrest, Dylan: 23, 14192 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Prettelt, Brandon M.: 37, 17543 Sally Ave., Greenwell Springs, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Leday, Paul Anthony: 51, 327 Industrial Drive Highway, Jonesboro, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson, Derek T.: 57, 10432 J. Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Naquin, Ryan Patrick: 33, 17025 La. 44, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Henry, Jamesha Corshel: 23, 708 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Cortez, Janine Freman: 53, 1415 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, felony theft.
June 26
Rachal, Takela Marie: 29, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, aggravated battery.
Alsay, Christopher Anthony: 32, 8344 Hackberry St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Bourgeois Jr., Marshall W.: 24, 58080 Labauve Ave., Plaquemine, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Rives, Zoe: 19, 840 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Hampton, Kaleb: 24, 30775 La. 75, Plaquemine, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Cuti, Jonas Lee: 41, 43366 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson Jr., Colley B.: 21, 46029 Richard Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, surety.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, vagrancy/begs or solicits.
Lewis, Dontrell T.: 33, 927 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Hamilton, Dywayne Alfred: 37, 14311 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated assault.
Gauthier, Terry: 70, 14189 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Chacon, John: 33, 13012 Deer St., Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Weaver, Daryl E.: 34, 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Corrigan, Joseph Keith: 41, 17797 Airline Highway, No. 2, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property.
Aldridge, Jennifer Jones: 41, 13330 Lebourgeois Lane, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Mary Lee: 47, 860 France St., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Deerman, Trena: 54, address unavailable, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Miller, Nakitta: 33, 929 1/2 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Hooper, Dre'Quan L.: 18, 7178 Chisholm Ave.,Baton Rouge, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of misdemeanor identity theft, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Richard, Demone C.: 31, 104 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Longanecker, Wilbur A.: 57, 44254 Mathilda St., Sorrento, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Roddy, Kimberly Nicole: 32, 43276 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, probation violation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited act/ drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Sanchez, Gina F.: 34, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
June 27
Lobell, Laurent: 43, 13316 Lobell Lane, Gonzales, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lessard, Ashley Nicole: 32, 13096 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Cairon Jamal: 20, 525 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.