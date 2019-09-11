The Louisiana Speech-Language-Hearing Association has chosen the Ascension Parish school system's speech language department as its public school program of the year.
Ascension Parish also earned this honor in 1999.
The work that was honored was performed under the leadership of Mia McDaniel, who retired as special education coordinator in May. Her successor is Alycia Patty. The Ascension Parish schools director of special education is Lynn Hathaway.
The speech language department employs 47 speech language pathologists, including a bilingual therapist, one audiologist and three teachers of the deaf. Speech coordinators from across Louisiana have reached out to inquire about the implementation of its systems and how McDaniel gained district support for her ideas.
Ascension's 2019 speech and language pathologists are Amanda Adams, Amanda Bullman, Jeri Austin, Leigh Anne Baker, Laura Bankston, Stacie Benoit, Tarina Cheramie, Melissa Cretinit, Sunny Daigle, Chelsi Daquanno, Ellen Davis, Jenni Denoux Torres, Ashley Fabianczyk, Susan Faucheaux, Ashley Fernandez, Lauren Haines, Zachary Hall, Lorie Hebert, Stacey Keller, Marie Kemp, Paige Landry, Bridget Link, Baige Lipoma, Cindy Peterson, Shecoda Pinkney, Lindsey Pitalo, Becky Rees, Tena Roemer, Becky Rogers, Katie Sample, Rachel Serpas, Kim Smith, Mia Smith, Robyn Tadda, Lisa Templet, Bridget Trosclair, Seri Vestal, Regina Witherspoon, Kylie Wheat, Charlene Williamson and Adele Yount.