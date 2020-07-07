Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced 23 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach, a press release said.
Louisiana’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs in the Baton Rouge area include: Denham Springs Main Street, Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, Hammond Downtown Development District and St. Francisville Main Street.
“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever. Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 23 Louisiana Main Street programs who are working diligently to revitalize their communities and remain Louisiana Strong.”
The Main Streets’ performances are evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings
Donaldsonville Main Street and its business owners and developers have been awarded nearly $1.5 million in the past seven years for reinvestment into historic and blighted buildings, improvements in the community creative place-making projects, festivals, events, the arts and special programs, including the Grill’s Foundation Grant, which is being launched to award over $5,000 in grants and training to assist the startup of a contactless delivery business to assist the community with distribution of retail goods and services while preventing the spread of COVID 19.
“We are extremely proud to launch our five-year strategic and reinvestment plan to demonstrate what we have done and the next phase of the revitalization plan which was released in 2017,” said Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan Sr. “We have some new and exciting project developments to announce not only in our downtown area but in other parts of the community as well. Our community ambassadors will be meeting soon to offer residents of the community an opportunity to get involved and share their vision as we move our city forward.
“It has not been an easy year for us as we’ve battled the impacts of COVID 19, but we are hopeful that all the plans we have begun to work on will be able to move us forward as our community grows and becomes more nimble and pivots to meet the new ‘reality’ this pandemic has brought about."