Kylie Brown, a 2020 Dutchtown High School graduate, is the recipient of a $3,000 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones college scholarship on behalf of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.
This year, 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren, or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates, located throughout the southeast, were selected from more than 75 applicants to receive either a $5,000 or $3,000 scholarship, renewable over four years, according to a news release.
Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.
Brown, of Geismar, is the daughter of Stacie Brown, who is employed at Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, a sales center of Coca-Cola UNITED in Baton Rouge.
“Coca-Cola UNITED has been a family-focused company for more than 118 years,” said Toby Guidry, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola. "This program exemplifies dedication to our associates, as well as to the importance of education in general.”
Coca-Cola UNITED established the Crawford Johnson III scholarship program in 1995 in honor of the company’s former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service.