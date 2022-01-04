COVID-19 vaccinations available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is partnering with Albertsons to administer the pediatric Pfizer vaccine from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the health unit.
The pediatric vaccine is for children 5 to 11 years old.
For information, call (225)644-4582.
The health unit is also administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The heath unit is at 1024 SE Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales.
Sweet potato seed available for spring 2022 planting
As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses.
The varieties available are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Muraski, Porto Rico, Texas Porto Rico, Jewel and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website, www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
The cost of a 40 pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard (B-63 and B-14) and Evangeline; and $25 for all other varieties. For information or to order, email LSU AgCenter Agent Mariah Simoneaux at mjsimoneaux@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 621-5799. Orders can be placed Jan. 5-19. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-February.
At the library
Looking for things to do in this new year? Check out the Ascension Parish Library calendar for a long list of programs for all ages. Here are a few upcoming programs at library locations throughout the parish. Remember, the Donaldsonville library branch is in a new location due to renovations at the permanent branch. Visit myapl.org for details and to register for events.
Giclee print drawing
During her recent visit at the library, Robin Preiss Glasser donated a signed and numbered fine art giclee print from her new book, "Grand Jeté and Me," to Ascension Parish Library which will be permanently displayed at our Gonzales location. Additionally, she donated a signed and numbered test print giclee of the same image which the library will be giving away in a random drawing.
Entrants must be an Ascension Parish resident through 18 years old and submit a written or drawn response to Robin Preiss Glasser about a time in their life when an adult shared something that inspired them or any other autobiographical defining moment. Submissions will be accepted at all library locations through Jan. 10 and the winner will be announced in mid-January.
Origami Club
New year, new hobby. Explore the ancient art of paper folding at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Origami helps develop hand-eye coordination, sequencing and spatial awareness skills, patience and memory. Plus, it’s also a great stress reliever — and it’s fun! Practice your origami skills with four designs that ring in the new year. Whether you are just a beginner or a skilled expert, there’s something for everyone. All experience levels are welcome and materials will be provided. For information, call (225) 673-8699 or visit myAPL.org.
Doily snowflake bowl craft
Are you looking for a simple DIY decor project? Doilies make the cutest crafts. Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, adult patrons 18 and older are invited to pick up a craft packet from any Ascension Parish Library location that will contain all the supplies you will need to make your own doily snowflake bowl. These bowls are perfect for holding your jewelry items. Snap a photo of your completed project and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @myAPLibrary.
Art Break
If you are a teen between the ages of 12-18 who likes to free draw, are a coloring fanatic, or just in need of a break, then this is for you. Relax, snack and color at Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Gonzales; Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. in Dutchtown; and Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. in Galvez. The library will provide art supplies, coloring sheets and refreshments — all you have to do is show up. For more information, call the library or visit myapl.org.
No sew sock snowman
The library is chillin’ with its snowmies for a fun and easy craft. Visit Ascension Parish Library on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. in Dutchtown; Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. in Gonzales; and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. in Galvez and make your own no sew snowman pal to welcome 2022. All you need are some socks and maybe a little magic to bring these snowmies to life. Packet pickup will be available for our Donaldsonville location beginning Monday, Jan. 17, and while supplies last. For information, call your local library location or visit myapl.org.
Lego Club
Whether you are a first-time builder or a master at Lego construction, you are sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at Ascension Parish Library’s Lego Club. Visit Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, to build whatever you can imagine. The library will provide the Lego bricks, so leave your own blocks at home because we wouldn’t want you to lose your favorite pieces. However, materials and creations must stay at the library. You may want to bring a camera to capture the moment. Lego Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information about this event, call (225) 647-3955 or visit myapl.org.
Day at the beach
Are cooler temperatures and darker days making you miss summer fun? Then bring your little ones to Ascension Parish Library for a fun-filled day at the beach at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 in Gonzales; at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 in Galvez; and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, in Dutchtown. Your toddler will love exploring the beach indoors with sensory activities like playing with sand and water beads and treasure hunting for shells and sea creatures. Kids will also develop gross motor skills by pretending to swim in the ocean and learn lots of fun facts about ocean life. For more information about this event, call your local library location or visit us online at myapl.org.