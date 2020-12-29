Think of one symbol that would sum up 2020. Well, when the Duplessis and Laiche families were thinking of the ideas for their annual bonfire, noting seemed to fit like a giant dumpster.
"We're going to burn a dumpster fire, what else," said Sherry Laiche, who has been hosting the family bonfire at her Gonzales home since 2001. "We're going to throw 2020 calendars into the fire and let 2020 burn."
Unlike years past, Laiche is not encouraging a large crowd for her New Year's Eve party and bonfire.
"We will be trying to practice social distancing so we will not be providing food this year; everyone will bring their own so they are not all gathered close together," she said.
The untraditional bonfire construction started in 2001 as a way to honor their late cousin Luke Villar, 18, who was killed during a 2001 armed robbery in St. Amant.
In the beginning, the cousins were all 15- and 16-year-olds, today they are men, many with families of their own. This year's crew included Courtney and Tyler Laiche; Cody, Chris, Chad, and Caleb Duplessis; Jason and Alexander Pugh; and Lance Villar.
Each year, the family chooses a new structure that often nods to a current event from the past year. They've constructed a guitar, helicopter, LSU-themed RV, fleur-de-lis, an airboat and a 1931 Model A Ford on the Laiche-Duplessis family property on La. 74 in Gonzales. Two years ago, they built a replica of the Sunshine Bridge, which had been damaged in 2018 in a barge crane crash.
“Well honestly it seemed fitting. Between COVID, then all the rioting, not to mention multiple hurricanes ... the whole year was bull crap to say the least," said Chris Duplessis. "I’m sure most everyone will be happy throwing their 2020 calendar in. Although most people will not forget this year, maybe it will offer some relief to put it behind us and move on. My dad journals, as I’m sure others do too. I told him he probably would run out of pages before this year ends because he typically documents major events, big news, weather and health status.”
For Lance Villar, the bonfire is a way to "ring in the new year by taking out the trash.”
Jason Pugh agreed.
“The whole year has been a dumpster fire. From start to finish. From oil prices to COVID, to unemployment," he said.