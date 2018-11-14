East Amant High School students travel to support football team Advocate staff report Nov 14, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Trinity Oncale, left, and Josephine Houpy perform 'Brown-Eyed Girl.' PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER St. Amant High School drum major Evan Garrett directs the band. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Katelyn Green, left, and Jadyn LeBlanc enjoy the St. Amant-East Ascension football game. PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Sophia Brown, Natalie Cowart and Julianna Palmisano, from left, prepare to perform 'Tuba Fanfare.' PROVIDED PHOTO BY NIGINA FOWLER Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Fans of the St. Amant High School football team traveled to Gonzales to support the team in its game against East Ascension High School on Nov. 2. Although the Gators fell to the Spartans 20-13, the band and fans showed their support for the team. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Amant High School East Ascension High School View comments Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0701Send an e-mail Christie Lemoine225.388.0256Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821