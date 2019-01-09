Ascension Catholic basketball program looks for consistency
Playing consistently every night is difficult, but Ascension Catholic basketball coach Kylon Green is working with his team to get there. “We have been an inconsistent team to start the season, but I am still very optimistic," Green said.
Ascension Catholic got a later-than-normal start, mainly because of a positive thing. “I do believe our up-and-down play is due to the majority of our team having a long and successful football season. We share athletes, which is fine with me,” Green said.
The Bulldogs were 4-5 as of Jan. 6, with some close losses including an overtime loss.
“We lost a few close ones, we have to get in better basketball shape and get better each day,” Green said.
The Bulldogs have a large squad, with more than 20 players, which has taken time to build. “We have more guys interested in playing; this is a culmination of building the past four years and making it exciting," Green said.
Leading the Bulldogs into 2019 will be a large senior class comprising Jamil Truxillo, Jamar Barber, Matthew Foster, Steven Breaux, John Mire, Alex Gros and Dillion Davis.
Truxillo, a three-year starter, should surpass 1,000 career points during the season.
“Jamil Truxillo is a returning starter who leads us in scoring," with 16 points per game, Green said. "He is one of three returning guards who start.”
Those starters are Barber, who is a good defender, and junior Demontray Harry, an athletic long player. Other players to watch include juniors Eric Simon, Dorian Barber and Nick Hilliard.
The Bulldogs will play a deep rotation that includes freshman Demarco Harry and 6-foot-3 J’Mond Tapp. “We have a good balance of athleticism and speed, guys that want to play defense." Green said.
Harry has a 30-point game this season, and Tapp is averaging 8 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The Bulldogs have lacked size in the past, but with Tapp, Davis, 6-2, and Hilliard, 6-2, that has changed.
The Bulldogs are two weeks away from district play, in a district that includes defending 1A champion White Castle. “East Iberville, White Castle, Kentwood, Southern Lab, St John and Ascension Christian are all good teams that will present us with a tremendous challenge,” Green said.
The Bulldogs lost in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs during the past two seasons and want to get over the hump. “We will continue practicing hard and getting better on the defensive end; we look to make some noise in the second half of the season," Green said.
Ascension Parish All-State football selections
Class A, Ascension Catholic:
- Ascension Catholic
- Jai Williams, junior, running back
- Nicholas Hilliard, junior, offensive lineman
- Rodney Blanchard, senior, punter
- Andrew Landry, senior, linebacker, honorable mention
- Jamar Barber, senior, running back, honorable mention.
Class 5A, East Ascension:
- DeShon Hall, senior, defensive end, honorable mention
- Falepule Alo, junior, offensive lineman, honorable mention
- Jequnn Mitchell, senior, defensive back. honorable mention.
Coach of the Year:
- Darnell Lee, East Ascension.