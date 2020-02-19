The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently installed Yvonne Pellerin, nurse executive at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, as chairman of its board of directors, succeeding Barbara Irwin of Pujol, Pryor & Irwin, The Litigation Firm.
Additions to the chamber's 2020 board of directors are Josh Descant, Eatel Corp.; Kevin McCarroll, BASF; Erica Page, Pelican State Credit Union; and Craig Stevens, Genesis 360 LLC.
For more information on how to become a member, contact the chamber office at (225) 647-7487 or visit www.ascensionchamber.com.