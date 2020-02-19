Ascension chamber board 2020.jpg

The board of directors of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce includes, front row from left, Josh Descant, Eatel Corp.; Erica Page, Pelican State Credit Union; Lori Lowery, Shell Chemical Geismar; Barbara Irwin, Pujol, Pryor & Irwin, The Litigation Firm; Jacob Waguespack, Faulk & Winkler LLC; Glynn Fontenot, Methanex; Craig Stevens, Genesis 360 LLC; and Marie Broussard, Coldwell Banker One; and second row, Kevin McCarroll, BASF; Mark Dearman, Rubicon; Brandon Davis, Cox Media; Amy Velez, Express Employment Professionals; Yvonne Pellerin, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension; Ronnie Daigle, R.J. Daigle & Sons; Garrett Ganucheau, EFCU Financial; Paul Salvant, The Bug Man; and Barker Dirmann, Ascension Chamber president/CEO. Other board members are David Alexander, Ascension Parish Schools; Gus Gutierrez, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake; and Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish sheriff.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce recently installed Yvonne Pellerin, nurse executive at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, as chairman of its board of directors, succeeding Barbara Irwin of Pujol, Pryor & Irwin, The Litigation Firm.

Additions to the chamber's 2020 board of directors are Josh Descant, Eatel Corp.; Kevin McCarroll, BASF; Erica Page, Pelican State Credit Union; and Craig Stevens, Genesis 360 LLC.

For more information on how to become a member, contact the chamber office at (225) 647-7487 or visit www.ascensionchamber.com.

