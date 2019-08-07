Dr. Satish Gadi, an interventional cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, will now see patients at the institute's clinic at 37292 Market Place Drive, Suite A, Prairieville, while continuing to see patients at the Baton Rouge clinic.
The previous cardiologist at the Prairieville clinic, Dr. Kris Lindsay, is being transferred to New Iberia.
Gadi joins nurse practitioner Chris Alexander in providing cardiovascular care at the Prairieville clinic. The clinic is open Monday through Friday and offers a range of cardiovascular services including Holter monitoring, event monitoring, ultrasound, nuclear and treadmill testing services to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. Smoking cessation services are also available.
To schedule an appointment at the Prairieville clinic, call (225) 677-1400.