Coming into his senior year, Ethan Fields knows that he will be counted on to lead the Dutchtown Griffin's offensive line. His teammates and his coaches are not the only ones he plays for.
“My motivation comes from knowing that there is a large group of people, not just my family, coaches and teammates that believe in me," Fields said. "The whole community believes in me, not just a player on the field but also off the field as well."
Fields will be starting at offensive tackle for coach Guy Mistretta and the Griffins for the second consecutive year after getting some playing time as a sophomore.
“Ethan has been a really good player for us since day one. He is big, strong, athletic kid with a great motor," Mistretta said. "Biggest change I see with his is total commitment to workouts, this has transformed him into a true leader of not only the offense, but the entire team. He is an excellent student with a 4.0 GPA and is very active in all school related events.”
Standing 6-foot 4-inches and weighing 315 pounds, the lineman will play tackle, but projects as an interior offensive lineman in college. “I play tackle or wherever the coaches need me, I will play on the interior line in college,” said Fields said.
Sporting a 4.0 GPA and a 24 on the ACT, his academics are in order, his college choice will be coming soon. “I am going to numerous camps, including a trip to Purdue this weekend, several schools are recruiting me. I respect every one of these schools that have offered me and really appreciate the coaches taking the time to get to know me. I plan to make a decision sometime in July,” said Fields.
The list of schools recruiting Fields is long, including Purdue, Indiana, Tulane, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, UNC Charlotte, Grambling, Nicholls, Southeastern and University of Louisiana at Monroe. An all-district, all state and all parish selection in 2021, Fields is preparing his body and mind for an exciting 2022 senior campaign.
“I am camping at LSU, Houston, TCU, Florida and Alabama," Fields said. "We work out at school with teammates and coaches plus I have two trainers that I work with 3-4 times a week.”
Dutchtown started out 4-0 last season, but ended at 5-5 with a playoff loss to powerhouse Acadiana.
“We have high expectations for this season, we should be strong along the offensive line. Our defense returns really good players at each level, we have some faces that will be starting, they will have to prove themselves. The overall talent of this team is here, we have been working hard to prepare for the season, can’t wait until fall camp begins,” said Fields.
As Fields reflects on his three years at Dutchtown, he knows his senior year will be the best yet.
“I want people to remember me as person that took care of business off the field, but on the field, remember me as a Dawg,” said Fields.
Fields has a maturity level of a college veteran; his personality is positive and Griffin fans will get to see that in the fall.
