Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on March 16-20:
CIVIL SUITS
Synchrony Bank v. Javon Ayo, open account.
Bank of America NA v. David W. Martinez Jr., open account.
TD Bank USA Na v. Jefferson Johns, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. April Phan, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cleivy Abreu, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anetra Simon, open account.
SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust v. Lyndsey E. Ferguson and Lynn M. Ferguson, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jennifer Ducro, open account.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Mildred S. Starks, Joseph Starks III and Ashley Starks, executory process.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michelle L. Goudeau, open account.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Charles Thibodeaux, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Charnelle Mayer, open account.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Anton M. Richardson Jr., promissory note.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Charles Sumner, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Sterling Price Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chris M. Melancon, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Davia Taylor, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Beverly J. Kelley, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Brant M. Duplessis, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ryan E. Walker, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Danielle C. Mitchell, open account.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Christopher T. Eilek, contract.
John Sitton v. Geico Casualty Co. and Janine Manguno, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Dana T. Lee, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Ronald L. Piazza, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Yolanda E. Simmons, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Benton Higgins, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jason C. Delmore, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Martin E. Gonzalez, open account.
Elson P. Richard v. April M. Henderson, JFK Enterprises of Louisiana Fourche LLC dba 360 Catering Cashios, Villa Royale Bar & Grillllc and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Corey Williams v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., Herbert Doucet and Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
New Residential Mortgage LLC v. Garrett Gorham, Jaymeski Gorham and Jaymeski Pullins-Gorham, executory process.
Francis Gautreau Jr.,v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Aaron J. Delaune v. State of Louisiana Department Public Safety and License Control & Driver Improvement, judicial review.
Lakeview Loan Servicing Inc. v. Joseph R. Rayborn aka Joseph Rayborn, Danielle M. Rayborn aka Danielle Miller Rayborn, executory process.
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co. As, Subrogee of Keith Oswaltlogging LLC, Keith Oswalt and Raymond Mikesh v. Michael Gilbert and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
First Gauranty Mortgage Corp. v. Curtis Grimble Jr., Paris Christopher Grimble aka Paris Grimble, executory process.
Us Bank National Association v. Paul W. Gauthier and Angela Garon, executory process.
Jerry L. Denton Jr. and Michelle Denton v. Custom Cabinets Precision and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Total Choice Federal Credit Union v. Chris Gautreau, promissory note.
Fountain Hill Subdivision Hoa Inc. v. Virgil Smothers and Danielle Boutte Smothers, monies due.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Steven P. Stumpf and Mara Soule Stumpf, executory process.
Busilness First Bancshares Inc dba B1 Bank v. John H. Olsen III and Shelley D. Olsen, agreement.
Ally Financial Inc v. Waldreka Kashawn Jacobs, contract.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As Assignee Of and Citi Bank v. Matthew W. Kivett, open account.
Keaira Wright v. Rebecca Bock, Geico Casualty Co. and United Services Automobile Association, damages.
Charlie Holmes v. John Doe, Tvs Inc. dba South Freight Deep and Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., damages.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Chad Green aka Chad Michael Green, Chad M. Green, Nadia Henry aka Nadia Green, executory process.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Angellita Young, executory process.
Synchrony Bank v. Albert Wilson, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Brian Bongiov Anni, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Mark Immasche, open account.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Alan Darr, executory process.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Michelle Keller, promissory note.
Discover Bank v. Price Sterling, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Marissa A. Burnett, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Megan Z. Broussard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Samer Rawashdeh, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rachael L. Hobgood, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Nicole L. Stell, open account.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. John Ealy III, Ealy Lilian Banks aka Lillian B. Ealy aka Lillian Ealy, HSBC Finance Corp. Successor and Household Finance Corpora Tion II, declaratory judgment.
Benjamin Collins and Chelae K. Collins v. Morgan A. Bourgue, Boyd D. Bourgue and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Christie Rodrigue and Keshawn Rodrigue v. Ryan Indest and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Kierra J. Moore v. Geico Casualty Co. and Janine F. Manguno, damages.
Candis Ebelling v. Gloria Ebeling, damages.
Pride Financial Services v. Pamela Taylor, executory judgment.
Jd Bank v. Jordan Dvante Cline, executory judgment.
Demetrius Price and Kandie Price v. Patrick Mills, Louque Services LLC, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Savings Fund Society Wilmington v. Deundre Renard Jones aka Deundre R. Jones, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Juanita J. Stafford, interdiction.
Linda Wilcox, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jimmie Floyd, child support.
Yajaira Rodriguez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Luis Oliver, child support.
Maria Perez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Davis, child support.
Jessica Chambers, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William Warren, child support.
Christina Meloy, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Thomas Cowart Jr., child support.
Patricia Barthelemy, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rene Barthelemy Sr., child support.
Misty Taylor, state Department of Children and Family Services and Mariah Leach v. Christopher Leach, child support.
Jennifer Jensen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. John Olinde III, child support.
Rebekkah Camp, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Miller, child support.
Sataylor Buggage, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eddie Clark III, child support.
Felicia Washington, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Grigsby, child support.
Jasmine Thompson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Sanders III, child support.
Deann Thomas, state Department of Children and Family Services and Makiyah Gray v. Michael Gray Jr., child support.
Angele Martinez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Blaise Martinez, child support.
Amy Avants, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Ducote, child support.
Cian Barr, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Louis Cager Sr., child support.
Kaitlyn Durbin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cody Bourgeois, child support.
Aimee Degregorio, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Garantine, child support.
Rhonda Mason, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lynnie Johnson, child support.
Noel Gambill v. Jared Gambill, divorce.
Larrine Marie Ross v. Gerald Anthony Ross, divorce.
Brandon Chapman v. Laterrical Chapman, divorce.
Carla Vongphackdy v. Johnny Vongphackdy, divorce.
Breonna S. Taylor v. Joshua D. Taylor Sr., divorce.
Billie Deshautelles, state Department of Children and Family Services and Zayne Logue v. Landon Morris and Charles Logue, child support.
Ryan C. Schilling v. Schilling Ivy Landry, divorce.
Brad J. Falsetta v. Elizabeth Falsetta, divorce.
Casey Francois v. David Francois, divorce.
Danna Renae Kjar v. Shawn L. Kjar, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Henry Paul Catorire
Succession of Donald Ray Hysell
Succession of Callie Dalton Carpenter III
Succession of Evelyn Moore Lambert
Succession of Micah Wayne Stafford
Succession of Elaine Thibodeaux Dugas aka Elaine Thibodeaux Netter