Ascension 4H University.jpg

Members of the Ascension 4-H delegation to 4-H University at LSU are, front row from left, Kylie Cliburn, Milain Marcel, Kinslei Scroggs, Cassidy Rousseau, Karli Lobell, Stacey Kloosterman, Rachel Stewart and A.J. Comeaux; second row, Stephanie Gravois, Paige Zeringue, Madison Punch, Kalli DeVeer, Sadie Bourgeois, Alex Milazzo, Cacilla Nill and Victoria Buckland; third row, Laynie Arceneaux, Ava Surla, Reese Godchaux, Joey Zeringue, Noah Sanchez, Abby Lobell, Logan Louviere, Camryn Castrogovannie and Hannah Fowler and fourth row, James Daigle, Cole Duncan, Brennan Percle, Austin Arceneaux, Matthew Abshire, Lori Zeringue and Eddie Sanchez.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Three Ascension Parish 4-H'ers were selected to Louisiana 4-H office during 4-H University, which drew nearly 1,500 4-H'ers to LSU on June 18-21.

Stacy Kloosterman was selected to serve on the State 4-H Fashion Board for a fourth one-year term. Rachel Stewart was selected to serve as a youth wetlands ambassador for a one-year term. Kenslei Scroggs was elected to the Louisiana State Executive Board as a southeast regional representative for a one-year term. 

Joey Zeringue and Reese Godchaux represented Ascension 4-H as voting delegates in the business activities of 4-H University, electing officers and regional representatives and conducting the state organization's yearly business.

4-H University also includes educational programs and contests. Contest winners from Ascension Parish are:

  • ATV safety: Austin Arceneaux, first; and Paige Zeringue, third
  • Automotive, individual: Zack Zeringue, first; Matthew Abshire, second; and Cole Duncan, third
  • Automotive, team: Zack Zeringue and Matthew Abshire, first
  • Career prep: Kinslei Scroggs, fourth
  • Child development: Alex Sullivan, second
  • Compact tractor: Joey Zeringue, first
  • Environmental conversation speech: Noah Sanchez, blue ribbon
  • Fashion review, creative choice: Stacey Kloosterman, blue ribbon
  • Fishing sports, individual: Abby Lobell, second; and Logan Louviere, fourth
  • Fishing sports, team: Abby Lobell, Logan Louviere and Kalli DeVeer, second
  • Solutions Unlimited: Malian Marcel, A.J. Comeaux and Cassidy Rousseau, third.

The 4-H agents for Ascension Parish are Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois. The Ascension Parish adult volunteer leaders who chaperoned at 4-H University are Laynie Arceneaux, Eddie Sanchez and Lori Zeringue.

Tags

View comments