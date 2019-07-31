Three Ascension Parish 4-H'ers were selected to Louisiana 4-H office during 4-H University, which drew nearly 1,500 4-H'ers to LSU on June 18-21.
Stacy Kloosterman was selected to serve on the State 4-H Fashion Board for a fourth one-year term. Rachel Stewart was selected to serve as a youth wetlands ambassador for a one-year term. Kenslei Scroggs was elected to the Louisiana State Executive Board as a southeast regional representative for a one-year term.
Joey Zeringue and Reese Godchaux represented Ascension 4-H as voting delegates in the business activities of 4-H University, electing officers and regional representatives and conducting the state organization's yearly business.
4-H University also includes educational programs and contests. Contest winners from Ascension Parish are:
- ATV safety: Austin Arceneaux, first; and Paige Zeringue, third
- Automotive, individual: Zack Zeringue, first; Matthew Abshire, second; and Cole Duncan, third
- Automotive, team: Zack Zeringue and Matthew Abshire, first
- Career prep: Kinslei Scroggs, fourth
- Child development: Alex Sullivan, second
- Compact tractor: Joey Zeringue, first
- Environmental conversation speech: Noah Sanchez, blue ribbon
- Fashion review, creative choice: Stacey Kloosterman, blue ribbon
- Fishing sports, individual: Abby Lobell, second; and Logan Louviere, fourth
- Fishing sports, team: Abby Lobell, Logan Louviere and Kalli DeVeer, second
- Solutions Unlimited: Malian Marcel, A.J. Comeaux and Cassidy Rousseau, third.
The 4-H agents for Ascension Parish are Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois. The Ascension Parish adult volunteer leaders who chaperoned at 4-H University are Laynie Arceneaux, Eddie Sanchez and Lori Zeringue.