DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish School System teachers and staff will be getting raises under the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.

The $257 million general fund budget, which the School Board approved Tuesday, will provide an annual $1,000 increase in pay for teachers and a $500 increase for all other school district employees.

Those figures match pay raises approved by the state legislature this year to bring a combined pay raise of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for staff.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Superintendent David Alexander said the district had been talking about pay raises since "right after the flood of 2016."

Board member Marty Bourgeois said, "Teachers and staff are the heart and soul of these schools. … I hope in the future, we can do a little more for them."

The budget, an 8 percent increase over that of the fiscal year drawing to a close, also funds the opening of the new Bullion Primary school in August, increasing the School Board's share of employee health insurance premiums and undertaking capital improvement projects on 12 campuses.

Proposed budget for Ascension school district funds pay raises for teachers, staff DONALDSONVILLE — The proposed budget for the Ascension Parish school district's new fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes funding for a $…

In other business, the School Board

Approved the apparent low bid of $2.79 million from Blount General Contractors of Walker to build a new main gym at Prairieville Middle. The project is one of several funded by the voter-approved extension in 2016 of an existing millage that's funding $120 million in construction projects.

Authorized the final $40 million in general obligation school bonds for the last of those projects, which, Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, said include the renovation of the old Donaldsonville High library into classroom and office space and the site planning and permitting for a new high school in Prairieville.

Adjusted and approved the minutes of the board's June 18 meeting after board member Robyn Penn Delaney said her statement, as recorded in the minutes, was not correct.

At the June 18 meeting, the board voted 7-2 to change the job description of the director of business services, a position now open with the recent departure of Diane Allison. According to the minutes, Superintendent Alexander told board the district had "no applicants that qualify under the current job description."

The district formerly required that the director of business services be a certified public accountant. The majority of the board at that meeting voted to change the job description to reflect basic requirements put in place by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education several years ago that does not require a job candidate for such a position to be a CPA. The job description now reads that being a CPA is "preferred," rather than "required," the public information officer for the district, Jackie Tisdell, said Tuesday.

Delaney, along with board member Julie Blouin, had voted against the change.

Delaney repeated on Tuesday the statement she had made on June 18 and asked that the minutes, which had generalized her original statement, be corrected.

"The board should not dumb-down the job description requirements that are already in place for the director of business services," she said. "This position … is too important to the survival of the school district."

Delaney also objected to the issue being put on the regular meeting agenda on June 18 by the superintendent and board President Taft Kleinpeter without first being brought to the personnel committee for discussion.