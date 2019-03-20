The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Bank recently recognized Ascension Parish government, Parish President Kenny Matassa and Parish health director Christy Burnett for outstanding participation during blood drives.
According to the citation, Ascension Parish has conducted 34 blood drives in the past eight years and averages 34 donors per drive.
According to Sherry Braud, blood drive coordinator with OLOL Blood Bank, “If there is a fifth Wednesday in the month, we don’t even need to ask, we know we will be there. Our staff and parish employees recognize and greet each other by name.”
The citation stated that Matassa and Burnett go above and beyond duty to handle any situation that rises, because they know the importance of the blood bank in saving lives. The donations by Ascension Parish employees have benefited more than 1,800 patients.