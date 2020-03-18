Lowery Middle School revived a tradition this year by bringing back the Miss LMS contest.
Five students at each grade level were chosen by their teachers based upon their leadership and character. The students were given two weeks to complete an essay on the topic "If you had the opportunity to change two things in the community of Donaldsonville, what would it be?"
The essays were judged by principal Daryl Comery and assistant principal Mark Bell. The sixth grader with the most essay points, Imani Robertson, is Miss Darling; the seventh grader with the most points, Keyante Landry, is Miss Sweetheart; and the eighth grader with the most points, Alaysia Dandridge, is Miss LMS.
The crowning ceremony will be at 3 p.m. May 2 in the school gym.