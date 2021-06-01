HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University students Makenzie Plaisance, of Hammond, and Jessica Walker, of Denham Springs, were named Outstanding Residents for 2020-21 by the College of Education at its honors convocation May 6.

The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors. The list of students receiving honors includes the following:

BATON ROUGE: Jenny Gautier, Outstanding Graduate in English Education; and Taylor Rising, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.

DENHAM SPRINGS: Jessica Walker, Outstanding Resident 2020-21.

FOLSOM: Timothy Stafford, Outstanding Graduate in Biology Education.

HAMMOND: Makenzie Plaisance, Outstanding Resident 2020-21; and Grace Walford, Outstanding Graduate in Special Education.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

KENNER: Rosa Sanchez, Outstanding Graduate in World Languages Education.

LIVINGSTON: Jessica Nesom, Outstanding Graduate in Middle School Education, 4-8.

MANDEVILLE: Katherine Gunther, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education, 1-5.

METAIRIE: Kathryn Yent, Roman Heleniak Award for Social Studies Education.

PONCHATOULA: Sarah Salazar, Outstanding Graduate in Early Childhood Education, PK-3.

PRAIRIEVILLE: Ashley Jarrell, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.

View comments