LSU has announced the names of students who made the dean’s list and the president’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester.
The complete lists are available at www.lsu.edu/commencement/lists/deans-list/2022-05.php, and www.lsu.edu/commencement/lists/presidents-honor-roll/2022-05.php.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
Honor roll students from the region include:
PRESIDENT'S HONOR ROLL
Ascension Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Emma Peairs, Prairieville
College of Agriculture
Julia Degeneres, Prairieville; Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville; Mitchell Allen Reed, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Claire Bougere, Geismar; Donovan Asher Brown, Prairieville; Peyton A. Fromenthal, Prairieville; Hayden Dean Gemeinhardt, Prairieville; Colton Wallace Jordan, Prairieville; Logan B. Lafauci, Gonzales; Madison Rose Lee, Prairieville; Shea Lee, Prairieville; Micah Ha Luong, Prairieville; Benjamin A. Molesini, Prairieville; Milan Nguyen, Prairieville; Aubrey L. Odell, Gonzales; Joshua Michael Poirrier, Gonzales; Victoria E. Sartin, Geismar; Thomas David Smith, Gonzales
College of Human Sciences & Education
Allee Andry, Prairieville; Madison Claire Chaix, Prairieville; Caleb Cretini, Prairieville; Rachel Ann Cretini, Prairieville; Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant; Kennedy Christin Honore, Prairieville; Analia Paz Munoz Dobson, Prairieville; Sara Elizabeth Rester, Prairieville; Anna Marie Thibodeaux, Prairieville; Lauren White, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Sophia Nassim Abbahou, Prairieville; Elizabeth Ashley Adams, Prairieville; Austin Kent Arceneaux, St. Amant; Fiona Elaine Atchison, Prairieville; Logan Payton-Taylor Bell, Prairieville; Kennedy Lee Fontenot, Gonzales; Casey J. Godbery, Prairieville; Olivia Grice, Prairieville; Logan Kern, Prairieville; Jackson Leboeuf, Prairieville; Grace Elizabeth Lemoine, Prairieville; Kayla K. Meyers, Prairieville; Madison Claire Mistretta, Prairieville; Madison F. Morgan, St. Amant; Brooke Larroux Pittman, Prairieville; Caprielle Grace Priola, Prairieville; Susan Mary Ragusa, Prairieville; Grace Ellen Vasterling, Prairieville; Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville; Parke Houston Whipple, Prairieville
College of Science
Kayla Nicole Bougere, Geismar; Michael Gravois, Sorrento; Sydney Hollis, Prairieville; Christopher John Hudson, Prairieville; Matthew Joseph McCoy, Prairieville; Lauren Nicole Montgomery, Prairieville; Sadie Ann Marie Noble, Gonzales; Emily Elizabeth O'Quin, Prairieville; Reese Joseph Richardson, Gonzales; Dylan Spedale, Geismar
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Blythe Kennedy Babin, Gonzales; Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville; Alberto Ontiveros, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Carley Layne Oakley, Prairieville; Alexander Joseph Spencer, Prairieville; Madeleine Stout, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kira Renee Johnson, Geismar
University College Center for Freshman Year
Kaylee Marie Braud, Geismar; Claire Marie Callais, Prairieville; Kyle Patrick Carver, Prairieville; Kaitlyn Chase, Gonzales; Daniel A. Compton, Gonzales; Savannah Renee Elfer, St. Amant; Megan Alyssa Gill, Prairieville; Matthew Khemmanyvong, Prairieville; Anna Lin, Prairieville; Olivia Mary Monette, Prairieville; Isaac James Ponder, Prairieville; Chyanne R. Sanders, Gonzales
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride
College of Art & Design
Victoria M. Staid, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Julianna Dempster, Zachary; Kaitlyn Dale Dugas, Zachary; Audrey May Hanks, Zachary; Andrew Meche, Zachary; Sunya Fatima Mirza, Zachary; Samuel Abbitt Moses, Zachary; Nya Puckett, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natalie Marie Creel, Zachary; Camille Grace Robertson, Baker; College of Science; Rachael Noel Coates, Pride; Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride; Ayatt Hemeida, Zachary; Anna Christine Leyrer, Zachary; Tommy V. Tran, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Kylie O'Brien, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Clarence Cornelius Magee II, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Cammie Marie Damico, Ethel
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lily Elise Carter, Slaughter; Stephanie Leigh Tynes, Slaughter; Emily Lauren Wayne, Jackson
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Elizabeth J. Vidrine, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
College of Agriculture
Allison Claire Spillman, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Alise Ellison, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Josie Purvis, Albany
College of Art & Design
Victoria Troi Boyle, Walker; Rylie Fisher, Denham Springs; Rebecca Lynn Hutto, Denham Springs; Ian M. Sumrall, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Brandon Daniel Bull, Walker; Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs; Sadie Forbes, Denham Springs; Marian Kate Luzier, Walker; Blain Seale, Maurepas
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, Maurepas; Bailey Marie Darbonne, Denham Springs; Brinley Anne Williamson, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Nya Janay Brazier, Denham Springs; Emily E. Calhoun, Denham Springs; Kara Rheanne Gary, Denham Springs; Rowen Johnson, Denham Springs; Jilyan Ann King, Walker; Akua Lewis, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Populus, Denham Springs; Allison L. Shupe, Denham Springs; Erin Katherine West, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Peyton E. Berry, Walker; Robert M. Chedville, Denham Springs
College of Science
Dawson Blount, Springfield; Cade Riley Canepa, Denham Springs; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hall, Denham Springs; Ashley R. Hanna, Denham Springs; Ella Jane Otken, Denham Springs; Emily Ames Otken, Denham Springs; Karlie Olivia Pinion, Walker; Ronald Everett Steed, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Hayden Distefano, Denham Springs; Raees M. Muzaffar, Livingston; Sophia Isabella Torres, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ava Elizabeth Borskey, Maurepas; Kristal Edwards, Livingston
University College Center for Freshman Year
Madeleine L. Aime, Walker; Chloe Brianne Gray, Denham Springs; Aron Francis Gabriel Balle Tapalla, Denham Springs; Kylee Elizabeth Vautrot, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Art & Design
Ana Flavia Cuadros Vargas Rosado
College of Engineering
Bowen Keith Williamson, Loranger; Walker Burgess Wise, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aubree Elizabeth Lavergne, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jacie Leigh Bellina, Ponchatoula; Angelina Andrea Mesa, Hammond
College of Science
Jack Bryant Bedell, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
William Carey Daley, Amite
Manship School of Mass Communication
Juliette LeRay, Hammond; Steven Thomas Pray, Amite
University College Center for Freshman Year
Grace Maria Fortson, Ponchatoula; Dykia Williams, Hammond
DEAN'S LIST
Ascension Parish
College of Agriculture
Dinah Blount, Prairieville; Sayonah Maria Garcia Rosado, Gonzales; Karen B. Lapeyrouse, Geismar; Sarah E. LaCour, Prairieville; Kristen L Locke, Prairieville; Janice Ranae Neese, Prairieville; Maci A. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville; Mackenzie L. Toussel, Geismar
College of Art & Design
Walker Ryan Brassette, Prairieville; Mandy Elise Edmonds, Prairieville; Destiny L. Graves, Geismar; Brianna Miyono Melancon, Geismar; Jada Moran, Gonzales; Peyton L. Poirrier, Geismar; Luisa Ramirez, Prairieville; Chloe Russell, Geismar; Haleigh Marie Shelton, Prairieville; Amelie Durand Smith, Prairieville; Caitlin M. Sutton, Prairieville; Aysia Railynn Thomas, Gonzales; Cailin Phuong Tran, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Gerald Wayne Anthony Jr., Prairieville; Reed Joseph Babin, St. Amant; Cyrus Bahman, Prairieville; Hayden Barker, Gonzales; Joshua A Beadle, Geismar; Courtney Bourgeois, Prairieville; Lee Broussard, Prairieville; Eduardo Fabian Cabrera, Gonzales; Cameron Jude Courtois, Prairieville; Daniel Warren Crain, Geismar; Robyn Nicole Crooks, Gonzales; Jordan Blake Davenport, Prairieville; Nicholas Victor DeBouchel, Gonzales; Zachary Faulkner, Prairieville; Jacob Carl Hall, Prairieville; Andrew Hardee, Prairieville; Carson Hillman, Prairieville; Adam Kardorff, Prairieville; Carter Wood Landry, Prairieville; Blake Joseph Nassar, Prairieville; Phil Dinh Nguyen, Gonzales; Kaitlyn Nicole Odell, Gonzales; Chris Pugh, Prairieville; Carli Jae Sheets, Gonzales; Jadan Tassin, Prairieville; Chirsten J. Tolentino, Prairieville; Gabriel Votaw, Duplessis; Dustin Wleczyk, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kaleigh Ann Bateman, Prairieville; Alyson Marie Boe, Gonzales; Hayden Wyatt Bumgarden, Prairieville; Kylie Cain, Gonzales; Alexia Alayne Leonard, Donaldsonville; Gabrielle Olivia Liotta, Prairieville; Abigail Grace Merrifield, Prairieville; Lylee Anne Monks, Gonzales; Frances Nwakego Okpalobi, Prairieville; Emma Renee Phillips, Gonzales; Sarah Catherine Richard, Geismar; Katherine Elise Sclafani, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Anna M. Barreneche, Prairieville; Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville; Margaret Berggren, Gonzales; Kathryn Bobinchuck, Prairieville; Sophie Taylor Bradley, Prairieville; Shelby Paige Cascio, Gonzales; Brittnee Castille, Prairieville; Andrew Brooks Clarke, Prairieville; Michael Christian Crutti, Geismar; Emily Hebert, Saint Amant; Torri Ailiyah Jackson, Prairieville; Sierra Lynn King, Prairieville; Eden Camille Landry, Geismar; Amber Elizabeth Ledoux, Prairieville; Faith Renee Lillie, Gonzales; Hannah Marie Loy, Prairieville; Vivian An Luong, Gonzales; Nicolas A. Montalbano, Prairieville; Sal E. Montalbano, Prairieville; Nicholas Joseph Rist, Prairieville; Kandace Joanai Scioneaux, Gonzales; Carson E. Smith, Prairieville; Jada A. Thomas, Gonzales; Leigha N. Villar, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Casey Bateman, St. Amant; Aidan M. Giroir, Prairieville
College of Science
Lauren Ada Aguillard, Prairieville; Gabriella Maria Barreneche, Prairieville; Hannah Nicole Fontenot, Gonzales; Hiba Azeem Hasan, Geismar; Kirsten Michelle Malone, Prairieville; Justin L. Nguyen, Prairieville; Tanisha Patel, Prairieville; Sophie A. Poirrier, St. Amant; Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, Prairieville; Sarah M. Zirkle, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Cade Michael Acosta, Gonzales; Brennan Paul Arceneaux, Prairieville; Brayden Nicholas Bortnick, Prairieville; Grace Kazar Bradley, Prairieville; Dylan Scott Chaney, Prairieville; Joseph Alexander Davis, Gonzales; Lauren Marie Delhaye, St. Amant; Sydnie E. Duncan, Prairieville; Nicholas P. Goscha, Gonzales; Alexis A. Hymel, Gonzales; Dylan James Larzelere, Prairieville; Nicholas Jude Lejeune, Gonzales; Nathan C May, Prairieville; Dylan Christopher Peterson, Prairieville; Cambrie K Reed, Donaldsonville; Devon Teer, Prairieville; Jeremy Evan Worley, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Bailey Elizabeth Acosta, Donaldsonville; Shannon Katherine Coulon, Prairieville; Bryce Christopher Johnson, Prairieville; Jacob Alexander Lofton, Prairieville; Domenic Purdy, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Colt Burleigh, Prairieville; Micah Champagne, Gonzales; Olivia Cate Degreenia, Prairieville; Lauren Elizabeth Haygood, Gonzales; Taufiq Maher Khaled, Prairieville; Meredith Cecile Medine, Donaldsonville; Reagan Danielle Mullins, Prairieville; Zachary Christopher Ordeneaux, Prairieville; Brianna Renee Pittman, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Brianna Renee Chaney, Prairieville; John Caleb Diez III, Geismar; Zachary Michael Diez Sr., Gonzales; Brett Michael Dodson, Gonzales; Joshua Douglas Gatz, Geismar; Ameyah A. Johnson, Gonzales; Logan Paul Leger, Prairieville; Alanna Marie Linton, Prairieville; Ann Nguyen, Prairieville; Parker Reese Owenby, Prairieville; Chiara Pellacani,; Nolan A. Perry, Prairieville; Sofia Lily Purdy, Prairieville; Madelyn Thomassee, Gonzales; Rachel Sou Kay Wong, Prairieville; Jeremy A. Zuppardo, Prairieville
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary; Elisha C. Taylor, Greenwell Springs
College of Art & Design
Anna Katherine Anderson, Zachary; Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary
College of Engineering
Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs; Annabelle Joy Kanchirathingal, Zachary; Austin John Nicholas, Zachary; Peter Alexander Vallet, Greenwell Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Frankie Jean Cardwell, Zachary; Renee' Pollard Hass, Zachary; Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs; Jacob W. Rhodes, Zachary; Malaya E. Spears, Zachary; Alayna G. Tate, Greenwell Springs; Trystan Liana Tate, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Blaine John Baker, Greenwell Springs; Adley Suzanna Bunch, Zachary; Dominique Hailey, Baker; Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary; Carter Conlin McCulloch, Zachary; AnneMarie Lynette Olson, Zachary; Victoria Grace Wells, Pride; Juleanna Mary Williams, Zachary; McKenzie E. Young, Zachary
College of Science
Alexandra Barton, Zachary; Jenna Rose Brian, Pride; Anna Elisa Cattar, Greenwell Springs; Dylan Wootan, Zachary
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Jebraeil Bittar, Baker; Timothy C Boeneke, Pride; Caleb Parker Manemann, Pride; Jalen Patrick Norwood, Zachary; Jake W. O'Brien, Zachary; Victoria L. Pace, Pride
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kacy Erin Askew, Zachary; Raylee Anne Browning, Greenwell Springs; ALexander Creel, Baker; Jorrin Lacour, Zachary
University College Center for Freshman Year
Brianne Leigh Bankston, Zachary; Deandray Jermain Coates, Zachary; Destinee Te'Shi Lee, Zachary; Ashlynn Lillie Rome, Zachary; Christian Luke Sanford, Zachary; Elias Z. Shalohm, Baker; Cassidy Young, Baker
East Feliciana Parish
College of Engineering
Lochlan Dale Axsom, Slaughter; Chandler Leblanc, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Chelsea N. Morris, Clinton
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Caitlyn Andrews, Jackson; Derquisia Jamese Spears, Ethel; Jacob Vidrine, Slaughter
Manship School of Mass Communication
Lindsey K. Webb, Jackson
University College Center for Freshman Year
Andrew Karl Kleinpeter, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
College of Art & Design
Donna Katherine Gordy, St. Francisville; Ysabelle Angelique Lastrapes, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Austin James Kirk, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Summer Cecelia Knight, St. Francisville; Tanner Plitt, St. Francisville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Lillian Irene Ray, St. Francisville; Ricky Schober III, St. Francisville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jenna Claire Burke, St. Francisville; Laura Elizabeth Lindsey, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
College of the Coast & Environment
Lena B. Byers, Denham Springs
College of Agriculture
Sophie Kate LeBlanc, Denham Springs; Christian J. Mallett, Denham Springs; Heidi Elizabeth Rhodus, Denham Springs; Austin Montgomery Taylor, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Angeline Fatima Araga Asa, Denham Springs; Abbey Elizabeth Barbay, Denham Springs; Avery Anthony Bergeron, Albany; Nicholas Budde, Denham Springs; Katie Marie Chemin, Denham Springs; Carly M. Drennan, Denham Springs; Kiah Kelilah Lewis, Denham Springs; Darby B. Miller, Denham Springs; Hannah D. Mills, Denham Springs; Natasha Ann Nelson, Denham Springs; Brooke Nicole Ransome, Denham Springs; Abby Selser, Walker; Gage K. Smith, Denham Springs; Emilee Kate Taylor, Denham Springs; Cassidy C. Whitted, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Parker S. Berry, Walker; Lukas Warren Frick, Denham Springs; Andrew Larpenter, Springfield; James Nicholas Mills, Denham Springs; Avery Olinde, Denham Springs; Nathan Michael Richard, Holden; Harold Ray Robinson III, Denham Springs; Jared Russell Suprun, Denham Springs
College of Human Sciences & Education
Isabel Constance Collins, Denham Springs; Jennifer Lynn Cook, Denham Springs; Summer L. Didier, Denham Springs; Samantha Olivier McClendon, Denham Springs; Natalie A. Sisk, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Claire Audrey Button, Denham Springs; Jonah Lynn Carpenter, Denham Springs; Trevor J. Chapman, Denham Springs; Logan Alexander Collins, Denham Springs; Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, Denham Springs; Avery Catherine Landry, Denham Springs; Leslie Abigail Lively, Denham Springs; Juan M. Martinez Navarro, Denham Springs; Ariana E. Milner, Denham Springs; Landon Pettigrew, Albany; Chloe Paige Pultz, Denham Springs; Andrew Robert Rippel, Denham Springs; Mallorie A. Robertson, Denham Springs; Alyssa Brooke Stevison, Denham Springs; Charlotte W. Streat, Denham Springs; Madelyn Rose Vaughn, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ethan D Barker, Denham Springs; Makaylee Dezer'ra Secrest, Denham Springs; Victoria L. Seeger, Denham Springs
College of Science
Gueslee Brownell, Denham Springs; Jaxon Carter Corkern, Walker; William Johnson Egan, Denham Spgs; William J. Frazier, Denham Springs; Emily M. Kearley, Denham Springs; Lindyn Rachelle Landry, Walker; Trey W. Martin, Springfield; Lauren E. Rogers, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Grace E. Cambre, Denham Springs; Christian M. Fritz, Denham Springs; Gurpreet Kaur, Denham Springs; Megan Aydana MacMillan, Livingston; Paige Elizabeth Milton, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Brianna N. Allen, Denham Springs; Shelby Anne Evans, Denham Springs; Isabella G. Matthews, Denham Springs
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Shaylee Ann Boudreaux, Denham Springs; Lauryn A. Bowman, Denham Springs; Taylor Renee Delaney, Denham Springs; Matthew Ronald Ding, Denham Springs; Kaden Gage Keller, Denham Springs; Camryn Angelle LeBlanc, Denham Springs
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jacob R. Burroughs, Denham Springs; Caroline Covington, Denham Springs; Laura Elizabeth Cox, Livingston; Regan Kate Czarnecki, Denham Springs; Ansley Elizabeth Davis, Denham Springs; Ezra Blaze Ganaway, Denham Springs; Isabella J. Gill, Denham Springs; Callie Anne Hardy, Livingston; Seth J. Miller, French Settlement; Luiza Moreira De Almeida,; Christopher Bryan Ortego, Denham Springs; Nicholas R. Raetzsch, Denham Springs; Tyler Robert Schilling, Livingston; Madison Lee Wagner, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Katie Mestayer Patterson, Hammond; Madison J. Plaisance, Kentwood
College of Art & Design
Isabella Badeau, Ponchatoula; Landon B. Neal, Fluker
College of Engineering
Emily Friedman, Hammond; Conrad Hebert, Hammond; Sarah Jimenez, Ponchatoula; Brian M. Perret, Hammond; Justin Halon Ritter, Ponchatoula
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Lynn Blanchard, Amite; Sophia Catherine Boudreaux, Ponchatoula; Jakevis Tyquan Callahan, Kentwood; Darah Kathelyn Haidet, Hammond; Katie LeBlanc, Hammond; Lindsey Blaire Miller, Hammond
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Ashley M. Bremer, Ponchatoula; Ty Edward Donley, Ponchatoula; Rebecca Nicole Fruge, Fluker; Mark Richardson, Tickfaw; Roger Earl Robertson Jr., Amite; Madison Rose Saucier, Ponchatoula; Aliyah Nicole Warford, Ponchatoula; Evan James Wedgeworth, Ponchatoula; Frederick A. Ziegler, Ponchatoula
College of Science
Emilee Casanova, Amite; Carter Frederick Elie, Ponchatoula; Cole A. Lacour, Hammond
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Caroline Elizabeth Ingraffia, Hammond; Lauren A. McNeal, Hammond; Nicholas Jared Orlando, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Parker N. Ramirez, Hammond
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Ann Marie Lacour, Hammond; Bryce David Lipscomb, Ponchatoula; Emma Miranda, Hammond; Jongchan Park, Tickfaw; Jacob Braden Romero, Hammond
University College Center for Freshman Year
Arianna Elizabeth Casner, Hammond; Jackson Paul Fontanille, Hammond; Natalie Lois Hudspeth, Ponchatoula