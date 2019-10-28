Ascension Parish expects to save money by fueling its vehicles more efficiently with a $901,000 parish fueling station now under construction at the Department of Public Works building on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The DPW-East offers a centralized location and is where the equipment is stored.
The fueling station will provide all of the different types of fuels used by parish vehicles, including diesel (both on-road and off-road), diesel exhaust fluid, and unleaded gasoline, all of which is purchased under state contract.