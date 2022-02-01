The all-district football teams were recently announced, and Ascension Parish was well represented.
District 5-5A 1st team
East Ascension: WR Allen Stark, OL Jayven Richardson, RB Walter Samuel, K Evan Kern, DL Thomas Lee, LB Joshua Berfect, DB Kendrick Broussard
St Amant: WR Noah Louque, Athlete Cole Poirrier, DL Dylan Carpenter, LB Jax Melancon
Dutchtown: OL Ethan Fields, RB Dylan Sampson, LB Dickson Agu, DB AK Burrell
Defensive MVP: Dylan Carpenter, St Amant
9-3A 1st team:
Donaldsonville: RB/LB Robert Kent, DL Randall Oatis, DB Lawrence Forcell
7-1A 1st team
Ascension Catholic: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR/RS CJ Delone, OL LaShawn Bell, OL/DL Jacques Husers, DB/K Lex Melancon, LB/P Landon Szubinski, DL Travis Cedatol,
Offensive MVP: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Staff of the Year: Ascension Catholic
5-5A 2nd team:
East Ascension: WR Zhavier Jupiter, OL Lajadden Jackson, RB Jacorey Johnson, Athlete Brennon Thompson, DL Alex Lambert, DB Keith Thomas, P Evan Kern
St Amant: LB Lee Amedee, LB Stephen Landry, DB Brandt Zeller, RS D’Andre Taylor, TE Tanner Oliver, OL Trinity Williams
Dutchtown: OL Ty Quibodeaux, RB Baylor Langlois, Flex Tanner Vadnais
9-3A 2nd team:
Donaldsonville: DL Maliek Robertson, DB Raiyen Oatis, RB Randell Oatis
7-1A 2nd team
Ascension Catholic: OL Travis Cedatol, OL Devin Pedescleaux, LB Thomas Nizzo, DB CJ Delone
Ascension Christian: QB Ethan Cormier, O/DLL Brock Stafford, OL Daniel Pyle, RB Ethan Hunt, RB/DB Adin Carter, WR Emory Templet