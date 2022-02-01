Rocky Leonard (copy)

Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard picked up a district offensive MVP honor for his play.

 Provided photo

The all-district football teams were recently announced, and Ascension Parish was well represented.

District 5-5A 1st team

East Ascension: WR Allen Stark, OL Jayven Richardson, RB Walter Samuel, K Evan Kern, DL Thomas Lee, LB Joshua Berfect, DB Kendrick Broussard

St Amant: WR Noah Louque, Athlete Cole Poirrier, DL Dylan Carpenter, LB Jax Melancon

Dutchtown: OL Ethan Fields, RB Dylan Sampson, LB Dickson Agu, DB AK Burrell

Defensive MVP: Dylan Carpenter, St Amant

9-3A 1st team:

Donaldsonville: RB/LB Robert Kent, DL Randall Oatis, DB Lawrence Forcell

7-1A 1st team

Ascension Catholic: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR/RS CJ Delone, OL LaShawn Bell, OL/DL Jacques Husers, DB/K Lex Melancon, LB/P Landon Szubinski, DL Travis Cedatol,

Offensive MVP: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Staff of the Year: Ascension Catholic

5-5A 2nd team:

East Ascension: WR Zhavier Jupiter, OL Lajadden Jackson, RB Jacorey Johnson, Athlete Brennon Thompson, DL Alex Lambert, DB Keith Thomas, P Evan Kern

St Amant: LB Lee Amedee, LB Stephen Landry, DB Brandt Zeller, RS D’Andre Taylor, TE Tanner Oliver, OL Trinity Williams

Dutchtown: OL Ty Quibodeaux, RB Baylor Langlois, Flex Tanner Vadnais

9-3A 2nd team:

Donaldsonville: DL Maliek Robertson, DB Raiyen Oatis, RB Randell Oatis

7-1A 2nd team

Ascension Catholic: OL Travis Cedatol, OL Devin Pedescleaux, LB Thomas Nizzo, DB CJ Delone

Ascension Christian: QB Ethan Cormier, O/DLL Brock Stafford, OL Daniel Pyle, RB Ethan Hunt, RB/DB Adin Carter, WR Emory Templet

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.

