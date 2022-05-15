After two years of rescheduling and cancellations, the aroma of jambalaya will return on May 27-29 as the Jambalaya Festival takes over Gonzales.
The festival's jambalaya-cooking contests, carnival rides, arts and crafts, runs, car show and music will once again be staged near city hall in Gonzales.
The main cooking competition starts Friday mornings and ends Sunday night with the naming of the jambalaya cooking champion.
Gonzales jambalaya queen Tara Babin, crowned in 2019, has been anxiously waiting to reign over the festival. She's the only jambalaya queen to wait three years to wear the crown at the festival. A new queen will be crowned June 11. For information on the pageant, call Katie Battaglia, (225) 225-715-0898 or Pam Haydel, (225) 715-0893
To register for the car show, set for May 29, call (225) 333-2897.
The 5K and 1 mile fun run are long-standing traditions at the festival.The race is set for 7 a.m. May 28. Vist www.jambalayafestival.net to register for the race. Entrants will receive a free T-shirt and free jambalaya at the after party.
The mini pot cooking contest is a benefit for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693. It starts at 7 a.m. May 28 along the banks of the New River. For information, call Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875 or visit www.jambalayafestival.net.