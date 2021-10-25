ASC ac hc.jpg

Ascension Catholic’s 2021 homecoming court includes, seated from left, Lainie Comeaux, Ella Lemann, Sadie Jacobs, Emily Pilley, Charlee Griffin and Madisyn Cassard, and standing, Jacques Husers, J’Mond Tapp, Devin Pedescleaux, Chase Walker, Lex Melancon and Jack Abadie.

 Provided photo

Celebrations are underway this week for Ascension Catholic High School's homecoming.

The school will hold a parade starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pep rally in Crescent Park in Donaldsonville.

The court includes maids Lainie Comeaux, Ella Lemann, Sadie Jacobs, Emily Pilley, Charlee Griffin and Madisyn Cassard; and escorts Jacques Husers, J’Mond Tapp, Devin Pedescleaux, Chase Walker, Lex Melancon and Jack Abadie.

The court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at Plaquemine High School.

View comments