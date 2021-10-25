Celebrations are underway this week for Ascension Catholic High School's homecoming.
The school will hold a parade starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pep rally in Crescent Park in Donaldsonville.
The court includes maids Lainie Comeaux, Ella Lemann, Sadie Jacobs, Emily Pilley, Charlee Griffin and Madisyn Cassard; and escorts Jacques Husers, J’Mond Tapp, Devin Pedescleaux, Chase Walker, Lex Melancon and Jack Abadie.
The court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at Plaquemine High School.