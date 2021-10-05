On Oct. 1, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Among them, Carolyn L. Moore, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council. Moore is a nurse practitioner for the Department of Public Safety Corrections. She will serve as an advanced practice registered nurse who has experience in treating rare diseases.
The council offers expert and clinical advice to the Louisiana Department of Health, the governor and the Legislature to help address the needs of those diagnosed and living with rare diseases.