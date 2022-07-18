Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights.
Adin Carter, a senior at Ascension Christian, has played multiple positions during his career. He can now add quarterback to that list.
“I was an All-District running back in 2021 and will now be playing QB, as well as on defense," Carter said.
The Lions, under head coach Josh Puryear, went 2-8 last season with a big district win over St John.
“He (Adin) really became a leader midway through last season,” Puryear said. "He wasn’t someone that has stats that would stand out, but his extra effort making plays on both sides are big for us. He has carried that into the offseason, with workouts and practices. He has lots of playing experience, will be a four-year starter and knows what it takes daily for us to compete each week."
Playing at a smaller classification school with limited numbers does have its challenges, but also some perks as well. “I have had the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball and never miss a snap. Not many kids get to say they only missed 10 plays the entire season,” Carter said.
Carter is preparing for his new position with summer training and his coaches. “I have not attended any camps, but we work out at school, and I also go to Next Level Performance every morning. I get to work with professional athletes and college athletes. It allows me to see their work ethic and attention to detail, things I can apply to my game to help my team be successful,” Carter said.
The Lions have made the playoffs since their inception, but Carter and his teammates want more. “We want to be the first team in Lion history to advance in the playoffs. My personal goal is to be the best leader I can be,” Carter said.
Carter knows it takes hard work and support to play sports and he doesn’t take that for granted. “Big thanks to my family for pushing me; thanks to my brothers for setting the standards for me to break. Thanks to coach Puryear and staff for their dedication to us and the school. Coach Mike Babin has taught me to never settle and push my limits. Forever grateful to all my coaches,” said Carter.
As Carter and his teammates prepare for the upcoming season, he wants people to remember him in a positive way.
“I want to be remembered, not as the best athlete, but the best leader to my teammates and everyone around me,” Carter said.