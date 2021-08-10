St. Amant football coach David Oliver knows his team is excited about the upcoming season because offseason preparation has been great.
“Our summer weights and conditioning has been great, players bonded over our 7-on-7 trips to Lafayette and Shreveport, ready to get going,” Oliver said.
Oliver heads into his 14th season leading the Gators. Last season they finished 4-2 in a shortened season and made the playoffs. There are 36 lettermen that have moved on including offensive lineman Jake McCaskill; defensive backs Zack Gonzales and Evan Bourgeois; linebackers Sam McCorkle and Marty Jamison and wide receiver Remy Rizzuto. However, like always, the numbers are strong and 40 lettermen are returning.
“Depth is our strength, with 39 seniors and lots of kids that played key roles return,” Oliver said.
Quarterback Cole Poirrier returns and is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. He stands 6’3 and weighs 195 pounds. He also is an outstanding kicker.
Wide receiver and running back W’Juantaz Paul and wide receiver Noah Louque are two weapons that Poirrier will have in his arsenal.
The offensive line returns Layton Smart, Collin Weber and Mason Vaughan. “We had over 20 linemen attend at the LA Line Camp at Nicholls this summer. We have some experience returning there, need some depth on both lines,” Oliver said.
The defense will be led by lineback Jax Melancon and defensive end Dylan Carpenter. Carpenter has received some scholarship offers in the offseason and should be one of the top defensive linemen in the area.
The schedule will be challenging as always, with nondistrict games with GW Carver, BT Washington, Kennedy, Opelousas and Helen Cox. “All of those games will be at the Pit, we are always excited to play at home. Now we will get to play on turf," the coach said. District will be tough, as it always is in District 5-5A.
Coaches will always tell you what they need to improve on, it is a way to get your team to focus on those areas. “We must protect the ball on offense, continue to develop depth as well. Our numbers will lend itself to the depth as players step up. We have a senior class of 40 guys. These guys are ready for the season,” Oliver said.