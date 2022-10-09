Spartan-Gator rivalry week is marked on most fans' calendars months in advance.
Last week, the East Ascension and St. Amant high schools celebrated the week with longstanding events and a new twist. Gone was the combined community pep rally, and instead, the event was replaced with two big Thursday night celebrations.
Some traditions did stand, with East Ascension making the best of its campus construction by erecting its popular "swamp" in a different location this year. The area is decorated like a swamp, perfect for gator hunting.
The school also hosted a flag football game and Friday afternoon pep rally. This was the first year for The Pregame, which was held Thursday in Spartan Stadium.