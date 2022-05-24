IMG_1364.jpeg

Centenary College of Louisiana held commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 on May 7.

Centenary College of Louisiana held commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 on May 7 at the Gold Dome. The school awarded bachelor's degrees to undergraduates as well as master's degrees in education and business.

Twenty-four students graduated summa cum laude, earning grade-point averages of 3.9 or higher. Nineteen students earned the magna cum laude designation, with a 3.7 to 3.89 GPA, and 12 achieved cum laude, with a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA. Twelve students graduated with departmental honors, including one student who earned honors from two departments.

The Rev. G.S. "Mack" McCarter III, founder and director of Community Renewal International, delivered the commencement address. Shreveport's Second Line Brass Band led the procession out of the Gold Dome with a traditional New Orleans second-line.

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Kendall Knaps, bachelor's in communication, new media design, magna cum laude

Prairieville

Margot Frost, bachelor's in French, summa cum laude

Margot Frost, bachelor's in business administration, commerce, summa cum laude

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker

Markayla Collins, bachelor's in psychology

Xavier Johnson, bachelor's in geology

Baton Rouge

Devin Bureau, bachelor's in music/composition, departmental honors

Patrick Riley, bachelor's in political science, magna cum laude

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Charles Roppolo, bachelor's in theater, magna cum laude

Cole Schultz, bachelor's in biology, summa cum laude

Colin Schultz, bachelor's in biology, magna cum laude

Tangipahoa Parish

Ponchatoula

Kierston McPherson, bachelor's in biology