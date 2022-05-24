Centenary College of Louisiana held commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 on May 7 at the Gold Dome. The school awarded bachelor's degrees to undergraduates as well as master's degrees in education and business.
Twenty-four students graduated summa cum laude, earning grade-point averages of 3.9 or higher. Nineteen students earned the magna cum laude designation, with a 3.7 to 3.89 GPA, and 12 achieved cum laude, with a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA. Twelve students graduated with departmental honors, including one student who earned honors from two departments.
The Rev. G.S. "Mack" McCarter III, founder and director of Community Renewal International, delivered the commencement address. Shreveport's Second Line Brass Band led the procession out of the Gold Dome with a traditional New Orleans second-line.
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Kendall Knaps, bachelor's in communication, new media design, magna cum laude
Prairieville
Margot Frost, bachelor's in French, summa cum laude
Margot Frost, bachelor's in business administration, commerce, summa cum laude
East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker
Markayla Collins, bachelor's in psychology
Xavier Johnson, bachelor's in geology
Baton Rouge
Devin Bureau, bachelor's in music/composition, departmental honors
Patrick Riley, bachelor's in political science, magna cum laude
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Charles Roppolo, bachelor's in theater, magna cum laude
Cole Schultz, bachelor's in biology, summa cum laude
Colin Schultz, bachelor's in biology, magna cum laude
Tangipahoa Parish
Ponchatoula
Kierston McPherson, bachelor's in biology