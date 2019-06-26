THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Craft Station, 14210 Airline Highway, Suite G, Gonzales. Celebrate the grand opening of Craft Station.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. If you have experienced loss of any kind, join the support group facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center to help you through the grieving process. Meets every Thursday.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
MAC SIGN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lightspeed Motor Sports, 13250 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Come get free "Watch for Motorcycles" signs, bumper stickers and other materials. Free doughnuts and coffee. Learn how to make the roads and highways safer for motorcycles. LA Rider TV will be taping an episode on location.
SWAMP POP MUSIC FESTIVAL AND BBQ COOK-OFF: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and 100.7 The Tiger's Swamp Pop Music Fest and BBQ Cook-off. $20 in advance, $25 day of. Children 12 and under get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com/events/swamp-pop-music-festival/.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11, under 18 admitted with parent only. caogunshows.com.
FAMILY SUMMER EVENT: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A weekend scheduled for outdoor family fun. Featuring workshops on outdoor activities, family activities and crafts. Recommended for kids ages 8-12. Also featuring a family game area. Cabelas.com.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Frank Sotile Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, Donaldsonville. This year due to the high river water, the festival returns to the Frank Sotile Pavilion. Featuring food, live music and entertainment, vendors, and fireworks.
July 4
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries will be closed due to the holiday.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
