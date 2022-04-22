Alisha Massey has been named the interim director of the Mental Health Department for Ascension Parish.
“I want to do more community outreach, to bring health care and mental health services out into the community where they are most needed,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “(Massey’s) background and skill set make her perfect for this position.”
Massey, a mental health professional in Ascension Parish, is a 1994 graduate of East Ascension High School and graduate of Southern University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
Massey has many years of experience as a licensed professional counselor, and served as the school counselor at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville, a news release said.
“My admiration for my mother, who is a nurse, is the reason I became a counselor, which is to help individuals heal so they can live life to the fullest,” Massey said.
She is the mother of three children and a member of Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.
“I am honored and grateful to be the interim director of Ascension Counseling Center and serve the residents of Ascension Parish,” Massey said.