A 15-year-old Donaldsonville girl who died in 1991 and gave life to others through organ donation will be remembered on New Year's Day, along with 20 other organ donors from across the country, during a two-hour TV special that will take the place of the 132nd Rose Parade.
The "Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” will air at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, Univision and RFD-TV.
While the parade won't be rolling because of coronavirus restrictions, TV viewers will still be able to enjoy musical and marching band performances, celebrity appearances and a look at flower-laden displays, a tradition of the parade.
Among those displays will be one by Donate Life America that will honor health care professionals who have saved lives through transplant surgeries, as well as 21 organ donors from across the U.S.
Among those donors who will be remembered this New Year's Day: Shawn Elizabeth Guillot, who was a high school sophomore when she died in a car crash in Donaldsonville in 1991.
Through organ donation, Shawn saved the lives of four people: a father, a young man, a school teacher and mother, and a registered nurse, who was also a mother.
Shawn's corneas were also successfully transplanted, giving sight to two people.
Her parents, Peggy and Don Guillot, have helped educate others about the importance of organ donation ever since.
"A lot of people still are not on board with this, and I can understand how that happens," Peggy Guillot said. "I wasn't on board initially. In 1991, nothing was said about it."
Her husband, at the hospital where their daughter had been taken after the crash, brought up the subject of organ donation with the medical staff.
"My husband remembered reading about it," Guillot said.
"What I had to learn and understand is the difference between brain injury, which can be recovered from, and brain death, which is irreversible," she said.
"That night of the accident, I wasn't on board until I retreated to the hospital chapel to pray," Guillot said.
She said she prayed that she might be able to accept it, if her daughter would not be able to survive.
"At that very moment, peace came on me and I was certain about where we were with Shawn and that the right thing was to help others," Guillot said.
Through their volunteer efforts with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), the Guillots speak at schools and churches, and to healthcare professionals about the importance of organ donation. Two years ago, they spoke at a national conference of organ donation advocates.
"That was an honor," Peggy Guillot said. "I appreciate every opportunity to talk about Shawn."
The Guillot's 21-year-old granddaughter, also named Shawn Guillot, worked with Lafayette artist Liz Fox, to create a portrait of the Guillot's daughter for the Donate Life floral display, working with a photograph and using rice, coffee, flax seeds and cinnamon as their media.
"For a family to be so actively involved so long after the donation is a testament to the love they have for their 'hero' and to Shawn's incredible legacy," said Lori Steele, community educator for LOPA.
Other family members helped with the finishing touches; their efforts were captured in a video produced by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, https://fb.watch/2w-68KjTrx/
Shawn Guillot had hoped to become a child psychologist and work with teenagers in a big city one day.
"She was indeed a child of God, filled with his love and compassion," Peggy Guillot wrote, in part, in a biography of her daughter for the Donate Life Rose Parade Committee. "She adopted strays and sought to protect the smallest of critters. "She radiated an inner light that touched us all."