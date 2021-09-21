The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 9-16:
Sept. 10
Roche, Mavrick Charles: 14036 Ticks Trace, Gonzales; Age: 18; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 11
Winstead, Basid: 41149 La. 42, No. 16, Prairieville; Age: 20; violations of protective orders
Sept. 12
Stephens, Jeremy K.: 39155 Lee Stevens Lane, Prairieville; Age: 38; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Wallace III, Anderson: 2403 Fig St., Houma; Age: 37; battery of a police officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery
Dandridge, Derrick: 144 Massey Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 43; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Vicknair, Timothy W.: 17083 Marty Low Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; simple assault, failure to appear-bench warrant
Villeneuve, Chet: 41284 Leo Lane, Prairieville; Age: 38; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Joseph, Tramell M.: 4569 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 40; aggravated assault with a firearm
Wilson, Ricky Jamal: 5154 Mars Drive, Darrow; Age: 33; illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 13
Starks, Myesha D.: 120 Matthew St., Labadieville; Age: 25; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Addison, Joshua: homeless; Age: 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kennedy, Raylen: 3259 Garrison Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Fitzhugh, Jimmy: 35711 Cane Market, Denham Springs; Age: 35; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Austin Jr., Willie Lee: 61401 La. 11, Slidell; Age: 65; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Cole, Ashleigh Elizabeth: 413 Elmer Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Stewart, Chariti Jane: 17867 Airline Highway, No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 37; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Williams, Devin Mckell: 1718 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Farley, Brandon Joseph: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), simple battery, simple robbery
Sept. 14
Rodriguez-Perez, Oscar: 114 Rue Fontain Drive, Lafayette; Age: 41; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Henry, Darien Sean: 8001 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davies, Jon Paul, 217 S. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age: 35; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Henderson, Keona: 36083 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 20; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sept. 15
Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 49; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana
Bagala, Terren Paul: 37185 John St., Geismar; Age: 37; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Sept. 16
Bennett, Davion J.: Legacy 2020 Apartments 534, Gonzales; age: 22; fugitive-other state jurisdiction