The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Division will begin training up to 30 cadets in January as it looks to increase the number of agents it deploys.
The cadets will train at the department’s training facility housed within the Waddill Outdoor Education Center in Baton Rouge. Successful completion of approximately six months of intensive physical and academic training is required to graduate.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 22.
Interested applicants can apply online through the Department of Civil Service website. To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/3mxne5wb.
“The candidates we’re seeking should have a strong work ethic, an interest in law enforcement and enjoy the outdoors," said Col. Chad Hebert, head of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division. “One of the many things that makes Louisiana the Sportsman’s Paradise is our commitment to uphold the conservation laws of the state. Joining our division would allow successful cadets to do this and enjoy a rewarding career field."
At the academy, cadets train to enforce the state's recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws and general law enforcement work on the state's many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training required for all state law enforcement officers.
Agents are also trained for search and rescue and serve as the lead responders in search and rescue coordination under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
This class of graduating agents will fill field officer vacancies around the state. Wildlife enforcement cadets are required to live within Louisiana and are encouraged to live within their assigned parish. However, cadets may live 25 statute miles or less from their parish of assignment.