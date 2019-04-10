Families are invited to celebrate Easter at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s with free photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts for the kids and an Easter egg hunt. Also, kids can eat free at all Bass Pro Shops signature restaurants while the Easter Bunny is in town, according to a news release.
Bass Pro Shops is at 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs. Cabela's is at 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales.
Hours for family photos with the Easter Bunny are:
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, April 13 and 20
- Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, April 14 and 21
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, April 15-18
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19
An Easter egg hunt for children ages 2 to 10 will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 20. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the store’s main entrance and the hunt starts promptly at 2 p.m.
Free crafts will be available for children while supplies last. The craft may vary.
- Decorate an Easter wreath: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Create a hanging bunny craft: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 19
- Construct a standing Easter bunny: noon to 5 p.m. April 20, noon to 4 p.m. April 21