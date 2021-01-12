There's a word for the skin breakouts that wearing face masks can cause. The term "maskne" is showing up on medical websites and in national media to describe the skin condition that's grown alongside mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's also something that one Donaldsonville teenager wants to fight, and in December she launched a line of skin-care products to do so.
Emily Beck, 19, a sophomore at Nicholls State University, said that, as a teenager, she's accustomed to skin breakouts.
But the face masks that are now part of daily life pushed the problem up a notch.
"My face got even worse," Beck said. "A lot of my friends were struggling with the same thing."
Throughout the spring and summer, the marketing major began experimenting with homemade mixtures of all-natural ingredients, including aloe vera and citric acid skin-care recipes, and her skin began to improve.
"I began to think this was something that would really help people," she said.
Beck turned to a natural mentor, her dad and Donaldsonville businessman John Beck.
"She and I started talking about it — would this be a solution for people?" said John Beck, the president and chief executive officer of The Assessment Company, based in Donaldsonville, which matches employers with potential employees.
It would take expertise in the skincare field to bring the products to market, John Beck said.
"You can't just hope it works," he said.
Through research, Emily found Dallas-based Botanical Science, a botanical skin-care products researcher and manufacturer.
"They helped us 100 percent," John Beck said. "We had to put the concept of what Emily wanted into their hands."
Production of The Nines Botanicals products — an exfoliating cleanser, a Vitamin C face serum and a moisturizer — began in the fall.
After an intense, weeks-long approval process with Amazon.com, the products began selling there in December and are also sold on The Nines Botanicals website.
Emily Beck drew the name of the company from the expression "dressed to the nines" conveying quality.
The company is a subsidiary of B1 Companies, Inc., an investment firm founded in 1994 by Emily's father. Emily is the company's chief executive officer.
The process of seeing her idea of a new skincare regime become reality "has been very affirming," Emily Beck said.