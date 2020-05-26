At the May 21 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council, Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed the week of May 25-30 as Ascension Parish 2020 Graduates Week.
“Ascension Parish and the rest of the world have been under quarantine for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted and altered school classes and schedules, especially exams, proms, and graduation ceremonies,” said Cointment in the proclamation, according to a news release.
“The six high schools in Ascension Parish collectively graduated a total of 1,580 students: 353 at East Ascension, 96 at Donaldsonville, 30 at Ascension Catholic, 576 at Dutchtown, 483 at St. Amant, and 42 at Ascension Christian," Cointment said.
Cointment said he chose this week because the quarantine and social distancing regulations prevented all of these students from enjoying traditional year-end activities and celebrations.