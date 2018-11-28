Christmas kicks off in Gonzales
While Christmas decorations have been in the stores since before Halloween, the Christmas season officially kicks off at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in Gonzales with the lighting of the city tree in front of city hall.
Santa will be inside the Gonzales Civic Center giving gifts to children in fifth grade and younger.
Jambalaya will be provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association and entertainment will be provided by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy.
Senior Citizens Christmas Party
On Dec. 11, area seniors are invited to a Christmas luncheon sponsored by the City of Gonzales, Ascension Parish government and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The party is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Trade Mart building.
Music, Santa and food are on the agenda for this annual event.
Republican Women's Christmas luncheon
Teri Casso, executive director of St. Elizabeth Foundation, will be the featured speaker at the Ascension Republican Women Christmas/Installation Luncheon on Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Sno's Seafood and Steak Restaurant, 13131 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Casso represents District 8 on the Ascension Parish Council and is the former owner of On the Half Shell Restaurant. The foundation, an organization founded 30 years ago by A. Hays Town Jr. and his wife, Gay, finds adoptive parents for infants born to women experiencing a crisis pregnancy.
Following Casso's presentation, Wanda Aizpurua, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women Executive Vice President, will install the 2019 ARW officers.
Cost for the lunch is $25., collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome.
Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Cookie swap
The Ascension Parish Library’s annual cookie swap gets underway at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Donaldsonville Branch, 500 Mississippi St.
Family and friends can create candleholders and share and swap homemade cookies and recipes with others. Registration is required; call (225) 473-8052.